A viral video has surfaced showing two men illegally riding a motorbike on the wrong side of Mumbai's Atal Setu, where two-wheelers are strictly prohibited. The footage, which shows the rider without a helmet and the pillion rider obscuring the license plate, has sparked significant concerns over safety breaches on the sea bridge.

A widely shared video on social media that purports to show two young guys riding a motorbike on the wrong side of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), where two-wheelers are expressly forbidden, has raised new worries over safety breaches on Mumbai's Atal Setu.

On Tuesday, July 28, the video appeared to show a Bajaj Pulsar 220 being driven toward Mumbai on the wrong side of the sea bridge while traffic was flowing. While the pillion rider, wearing a white shirt, appears to be purposefully hiding the motorcycle's license plate in order to avoid identification, the rider, wearing a blue T-shirt and red trousers, is shown without a helmet.

Concerns about careless driving and the possible risk to other drivers are raised by the footage, which purports to show the pair speeding across the bridge at over 100 kmph. There are currently no verified reports stating if the riders have been identified or whether any legal action has been taken against them.

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There are rigorous vehicle limitations on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, also known as Atal Setu. Due to safety issues resulting from high vehicle speeds and severe crosswinds over the sea, two-wheelers, such as motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds, as well as three-wheelers, autorickshaws, tractors, and animal-drawn vehicles, are not allowed to use the bridge.

The six-lane access-controlled expressway is only open to cars, taxis, light motor vehicles, minibuses, and two-axle buses. Vehicles must decelerate to 40 kmph at entry and departure locations, with a maximum speed restriction of 100 kmph for approved vehicles.

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, which connects Sewri in Mumbai with Chirle in Navi Mumbai, is around 22 kilometres long and comprises of a 16.5-kilometer sea bridge and a 5.5-kilometer land portion. The journey from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai now takes only 20 minutes instead of over two hours thanks to the engineering wonder.