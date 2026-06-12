A disturbing video from Punjab’s Ludhiana showing a man allegedly tied to a pole, beaten and publicly humiliated over theft suspicion has gone viral. The incident has sparked debate over mob justice and law enforcement.

A disturbing video from Punjab's Ludhiana has gone viral on social media, showing a man allegedly being tied to a pole, assaulted, and publicly humiliated by a group of youths over suspicion of theft. The incident has triggered widespread debate online, with many questioning the growing trend of vigilante justice.

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According to reports, the man was accused of stealing in the area. In the viral clip, several youths can be seen surrounding him while a placard identifying him as a "thief" hangs around his neck. The video further shows the accused being beaten and having part of his head shaved, allegedly as a form of punishment. The incident reportedly took place in full public view, drawing attention from bystanders.

Police Launch Investigation

After the video surfaced online and gained traction, local police took cognisance of the matter and registered a case. Authorities have begun efforts to identify those involved in the assault. Officials stated that while allegations of theft may have prompted the confrontation, taking the law into one's own hands is a punishable offence.

Police have assured that strict action will be taken against anyone found responsible for the assault and public humiliation of the man. Further investigation is currently underway to establish the exact sequence of events and determine whether the theft allegations had any basis.

Social Media Divided

The viral video has generated mixed reactions across social media platforms. While some users argued that theft-related incidents often frustrate local residents, many others condemned the mob's actions, calling them unlawful and inhumane. Several users stressed that only law enforcement agencies have the authority to investigate and punish offenders.

The incident has once again reignited discussions about mob justice, public shaming, and the importance of following legal procedures, regardless of the accusations involved.