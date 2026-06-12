A viral video from Uttar Pradesh's Dadri has sparked outrage online, showing dozens of vehicles allegedly breaking through toll plaza barriers. The incident reportedly led to a confrontation, with toll staff claiming they were assaulted.

A viral video from Uttar Pradesh's Dadri has sparked outrage online, showing dozens of vehicles allegedly breaking through toll plaza barriers. The incident reportedly led to a confrontation, with toll staff claiming they were assaulted.

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A dramatic incident at the Luharli Toll Plaza in Uttar Pradesh's Dadri area has gone viral on social media after a convoy of vehicles allegedly forced its way through the toll gates without paying the required fee. The incident, captured on CCTV cameras, has sparked widespread debate over law and order and the safety of frontline workers.

Barriers Smashed as Vehicles Rush Through

According to reports, dozens of vehicles, some allegedly using hooters and sirens, approached the toll plaza and crossed through by breaking barriers. Witnesses claimed that the convoy continued its journey despite toll staff attempting to stop the vehicles and enforce payment rules. Videos circulating online show a chaotic scene as barriers were damaged and vehicles moved through the plaza in quick succession.

Toll Workers Reportedly Attacked

The situation reportedly escalated when toll employees objected to the alleged non-payment of toll charges. A confrontation broke out, during which several staff members were allegedly assaulted. The incident has raised concerns about the growing risks faced by toll workers and other public service employees while performing their duties.

Police Launch Investigation

Following the disturbance, police reached the spot and reportedly detained several individuals for questioning. Authorities have begun an investigation to establish the exact sequence of events, identify everyone involved, and determine whether criminal charges should be filed. Officials are also reviewing CCTV footage and other evidence related to the incident.

The viral video has triggered strong reactions online, with many people demanding strict action against those accused of damaging public infrastructure and allegedly attacking workers carrying out their responsibilities.