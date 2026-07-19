A Fire Department team has found major fire safety non-compliance at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, jailed SP leader Azam Khan's flagship project in Rampur. Many of its buildings were found to have non-functional firefighting equipment.

A Fire Department team formed by a committee constituted to assess fire safety at education institutions and commercial buildings has flagged non-compliance at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, the flagship project of jailed senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan, with officials saying that of the roughly 38 to 40 buildings on the premises, many lack functional firefighting equipment.

Inspection Reveals Safety Lapses

Chief Fire Officer Vijay Kumar Singh on Saturday said the exercise aimed at raising awareness among institutions about their fire safety norms. "A committee was constituted with the objective of inspecting not only the university but also schools, colleges, coaching centres, and commercial buildings to assess fire safety arrangements and create awareness among people. The aim was to inspect these premises and inform people whether their existing fire safety measures complied with the required standards. Providing training was also part of the committee's mandate. Under this initiative, a team formed by the Fire Department inspected the university premises," he told ANI.

Detailing the findings during the inspection, "It was found that there were around 38 to 40 buildings of varying heights and sizes, ranging from 6 to 12 metres. While fire extinguishers were available in many buildings, some were functional, whereas others were not. More importantly, the fire safety arrangements in most areas were found to be non-compliant with the prescribed standards."

University Misses Deadline for Document Submission

Following the inspection, Singh said that the Fire Department asked the university administration to hand over documents needed to properly evaluate the buildings, and the university missed the initial deadline. "Therefore, on the 7th of this month, I requested the university administration to provide the relevant drawings of the blocks and existing structures, along with any other available documents. These documents were required to assess the structural layout and fire safety provisions and determine whether the existing arrangements met the required standards. However, no such information was provided by the university by the 16th," he said.

He said that a follow-up notice was then issued granting a further window to comply. "On the 16th, I issued a reminder, giving them an additional week to submit the required documents. They must provide the requested documents within this period so that we can proceed with further assessment and necessary action," he said.

Singh stated that the university has written back asking for another month. "The university administration sent us a letter on the 16th or 17th, requesting a one-month extension to complete the fire safety arrangements," he said.

The CFO pressed for the documents to be handed over without further delay. "I would urge them to submit the required documents at the earliest. This will enable us to discuss the next steps and implement comprehensive fire safety measures," he said.

Separate Demolition Threat Looms Over University

Meanwhile, the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University is also facing possible demolition action after the Rampur Development Authority (RDA) ordered the removal of 38 allegedly unauthorised buildings. The Public Works Department (PWD) has installed a board on a road inside the university campus declaring it a public route for common use.

The RDA had issued a notice to the Jauhar Trust, which runs the university, on June 28, alleging that 82,309.80 square metres of construction within the campus was carried out illegally. The authority said the secretary of the Jauhar Trust failed to produce any evidence or permission related to the construction of the buildings within the stipulated period.

It has now granted the trust an additional 15 days to remove the 38 buildings, warning that demolition proceedings will be initiated if the structures are not removed within the prescribed time.

The demolition order has been passed by the Vice Chairman of the Rampur Development Authority, who is also the Rampur District Magistrate, under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973.

This is a major administrative action that has been initiated against Jauhar University, the flagship project of senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan, who is currently in jail in Rampur. In May, a court in Rampur sentenced Khan to two years of simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 in connection with a 2019 case linked to derogatory "tankhaiyya" remarks made against district administration officials during the Lok Sabha election campaign. (ANI)