A pack of stray dogs in Bengaluru is winning the internet. A viral video shows them patiently waiting and then using a zebra crossing to cross a busy road, teaching humans a lesson or two about traffic rules.

A video from Bengaluru showing a pack of stray dogs following traffic rules better than most people has gone viral on social media. The clip, captured on a car's dashcam, has left everyone amazed.

A Surprising Sight

The video opens with a regular scene of moving traffic. As a truck in front passes, a whole group of dogs appears from behind it. What happens next is what caught everyone's attention. The dogs, one after another, cross the road in a very disciplined manner, sticking strictly to the zebra crossing. They didn't just dart across the road between cars, but chose the designated path for pedestrians. Many were stunned to see this level of road sense from stray animals.

Viral Video Shows Youth Saving Elderly Woman Stuck in Flooded Bilaspur Street (WATCH)

Scroll to load tweet…

Once the video was shared online, the comments section was flooded with hilarious and sharp reactions. Many users pointed out that these stray dogs are setting a better example than many humans when it comes to following traffic rules. Some also criticised people who ignore zebra crossings, saying that even animals seem to understand their purpose.

Video Goes Viral

Some comments suggested that this is a great example of how animals are highly aware of their surroundings and are adapting to city life. A few people even jokingly started calling the dogs "Dogesh" while sharing the video. The short clip spread like wildfire within hours, with many social media accounts reposting it. The video has now started a serious conversation about road safety, the rights of pedestrians, and the general lack of traffic awareness among the public.

Viral Video Shows Spotless Kolkata–Sairang Sleeper Coach, Earns Massive Praise | WATCH