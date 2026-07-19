Hyderabad City Security Council and Traffic Police launched 30 new state-of-the-art 'Traffic Patrol Bikes'. Procured via corporate CSR, the initiative aims to mitigate traffic congestion, reinforce enforcement, and provide faster emergency services.

In a major stride toward mitigating traffic congestion and fortifying road safety in the city, the Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC), in collaboration with the Hyderabad Traffic Police, has launched a significant initiative by flagging off 30 state-of-the-art 'Traffic Patrol Bikes' to strengthen urban traffic management.

Corporate Partnership and Felicitation

According to a press release, a grand felicitation ceremony was held on Saturday to honour 45 corporate sponsors who have provided crucial financial support under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for the 'Traffic Marshals' program, which assists the police in regulatory duties. The event was graced by the Hyderabad Police Commissioner and Chairman of HCSC, VC Sajjanar, IPS, who attended as the Chief Guest. The ceremony also witnessed the presence of Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), D Joel Davis, IPS; Secretary General of HCSC, C Shekhar Reddy; Joint Secretary, V Rajasekhar Reddy; alongside several senior police officials and corporate leaders, according to the release.

Boosting Traffic Enforcement with New Patrol Bikes

Addressing the gathering, Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar announced the induction of 30 new Avenger bikes--procured through ₹1.6 crore in corporate CSR contributions--to bolster the city's total Traffic Mobile Bike fleet to 80, aiming to accelerate bottleneck clearance, reinforce enforcement, and provide faster emergency services.

The 30 new patrol bikes were jointly sponsored by prominent corporate patrons, including NCC Urban (13 bikes), Veka (10 bikes), Ratnadeep Retail (4 bikes), Kamal Watch Company (2 bikes), Brihaspathi/Perspective Technologies (1 bike), and Pawan Watch Company, the release said.

Utilising real-time CCTV monitoring, these mobile units will be dispatched instantly to clear vehicle breakdowns and accidents on major thoroughfares and flyovers. Equipped with sirens, the personnel will actively remove illegal parking and pushcarts hindering primary corridors, while systematically regulating gridlocks within connecting by-lanes.

Traffic Marshals and Other Safety Initiatives

Hyderabad currently has a vehicle population of approximately 95 lakhs, growing by 1,500 to 2,000 new vehicles daily. Managing this immense volume is a force of only 2,500 to 3,000 personnel operating in two shifts. To bridge this human resource gap, the HCSC platform successfully deployed 120 Traffic Marshals within the last six months. These marshals provide field-level assistance, particularly in aiding students, patients, and senior citizens to cross busy intersections safely.

The Police Commissioner urged existing sponsors to renew their support and invited other corporate houses to join the initiative. Highlighting specialised safety frameworks, the Commissioner recalled the launch of 'Spandana'--an all-women-driven safety initiative inaugurated two months ago by the Chief Minister to provide immediate protection to women and young girls in distress. While 10 such vehicles are operational, plans are underway to expand this model to every police station using eco-friendly electric four-wheelers, the release said.

HCSC: A Unique Public-Private Partnership

Operating on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, HCSC represents a globally unique institutional framework. Over the past three years, the council has acted as a robust bridge connecting citizens, the police force, and the administration. The Commissioner invited citizens to share innovative traffic management ideas directly with the Secretary General of HCSC.

Concluding his address, the Police Commissioner emphasised that city safety and traffic management are shared civic responsibilities rather than duties exclusive to the police department.

The event concluded with the official felicitation of the representatives from the 45 contributing organisations, who were presented with traditional shawls on stage as a token of gratitude for their nation-building partnership. (ANI)