A shocking video allegedly showing a man attempting to set NIMS Hospital on fire after an argument with hospital staff has gone viral on social media. The clip has sparked widespread outrage and concern online.

A disturbing video circulating on social media appears to show a man allegedly attempting to set NIMS Hospital on fire following an argument with hospital staff. The footage captures a tense situation as the man is seen trying to ignite a fire inside the hospital premises, reportedly after a heated confrontation.

The exact reason behind the dispute has not been officially confirmed. It also remains unclear when the incident took place and whether anyone was injured during the alleged attempt.

Incident Sparks Concern Over Hospital Safety

The viral clip has triggered strong reactions online, with many users expressing concern over the safety of patients, healthcare workers, and visitors. Several social media users called for stricter security measures at hospitals to prevent such incidents and ensure the safety of everyone inside medical facilities.

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As the video gained traction, discussions also emerged about the importance of handling disputes peacefully rather than resorting to violence or destructive acts.

Authorities Yet to Share Detailed Information

At the time of writing, authorities have not released detailed information regarding the incident or confirmed the circumstances shown in the viral video. It is also unclear whether any legal action has been taken against the individual seen in the footage.

The video continues to circulate widely online, drawing attention to the alleged incident and prompting many to await an official statement from the concerned authorities