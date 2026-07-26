A shocking video from Rajasthan's Jhalawar has gone viral on social media, showing a tractor loaded with electricity poles crashing into a roadside shop. The accident reportedly left two children seriously injured.

A disturbing video circulating online captures the moment a tractor carrying electricity poles allegedly lost control and rammed into a shop on Naya Talab Road in Rajasthan's Jhalawar. The impact appears to have caused panic among people nearby as the heavily loaded vehicle crashed into the roadside structure.

According to reports accompanying the viral video, two children sustained serious injuries in the accident. The exact cause of the tractor losing control has not been officially confirmed.

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Viral Video Sparks Concern Over Road Safety

The clip has been widely shared across social media platforms, with many users expressing concern over road safety and the transportation of heavy construction materials through busy areas. Several people also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured children after watching the footage.

The video has drawn significant attention online due to the severity of the crash. However, authorities have not yet shared detailed information about the circumstances leading to the accident or the condition of those injured.

Investigation Awaited

As the video continues to circulate, more details are expected from local authorities regarding the cause of the accident and whether any action has been taken against those responsible. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safe driving practices, especially while transporting heavy loads through populated areas.