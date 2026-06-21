It's Father's Day! Ever wondered what would happen if our papas were listed on Google Reviews? What rating would we give them? We've made a fun and totally relatable review card for every Indian dad.

Father's Day 2026 Rating Card: Today is Sunday, June 21, and we're all celebrating Father's Day. When we hear the word 'father', we think of a person who might look a bit strict on the outside, but his heart is filled with endless love for his children. In today's world, we rate and review everything online. So, just imagine if our papas were also listed on Google Reviews. What rating would we kids give them? Which feature would get 5 stars, and where would his rating drop a little? On this special occasion of Father's Day, let's create a fun and emotional 'Google Review' card for our dads that will make everyone smile...

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Papa's Google Review: Top Features with a 5-Star Rating

Our Personal ATM & Zero-Interest Loans (5/5 Stars)

Whenever you ask for money, papa's wallet is always ready. He is the best financer in the world, whether it's for giving extra pocket money hidden from mummy or for a trip. For this, he gets a full 5-star rating.

Our Ultimate Protector and Support System (5/5 Stars)

No matter what the problem is, if papa is standing with you, all your fears just vanish. He is our biggest bodyguard and supporter, and no one can beat him at this. He deserves a 5 out of 5 for this too.

The Shield Against Mom's Scoldings (5/5 Stars)

Whenever something gets broken at home or our exam results are bad, papa is the one who stands like a shield between us and mummy's anger. He always supports us and helps us understand what to do next. He should get no less than 5 stars for this.

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Where Papa Might Lose Some Stars

TV Remote Control (2 Stars Cut): Whether there's a match on or it's time for the news, the TV remote is always locked in papa's hand. No one else gets a say in what's playing.

The Morning Alarm Clock (1 Star Cut): Even on a Sunday, if you're sleeping till 9 AM, papa's alarm and his classic 'the whole world is awake' taunt will force you out of bed.

WhatsApp University Expert (1 Star Cut): Papas are always the first to forward those heavy 'Good Morning' messages and strange home remedies for health that they find on WhatsApp.

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The Final Verdict on Papa's Star Rating

Whether it's the fight for the remote or the scolding for waking up late, the truth is that a father's love is priceless. If we weigh all his quirks against the way he cares for us, every child would give their dad 5 out of 5 stars (or maybe even more). He is the 'Google' of our lives, with a solution for every problem we have.

Disclaimer: This article is purely for entertainment, to celebrate the joy of Father's Day and the lovely relationship between a father and his children. The aim is not to provide any real rating or commercial review. A father's love, his taunts, his support, and his habit of waking us up early are all completely priceless and cannot be measured by any star rating. He is our real-life 'superhero'. So, without worrying about any ratings, go hug your papa today and tell him that he is the best dad in the world for you.