A viral video from Flipkart GlamUp 2026 event has sparked debate online after chaos erupted during free hamper distribution, with attendees seen pushing and rushing to collect freebies. The incident raised questions over crowd management and planning.

A video from the Flipkart GlamUp 2026 event has taken social media by storm after showing a chaotic scene during the distribution of complimentary hampers. Several clips circulating online show attendees rushing towards the collection area, with people seen pushing and scrambling to get their hands on the freebies.

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The viral visuals have sparked mixed reactions online. While some users criticised the crowd’s behaviour and questioned the way people reacted over gift hampers, others pointed fingers at the event management for failing to handle the large turnout properly.

Viral Clips Show Uncontrolled Crowd At Hamper Distribution

In the videos, a large number of attendees can be seen gathering around the hamper distribution counter. The situation reportedly became difficult to control as many people tried to collect the complimentary items at the same time.

Social media users shared the clips widely, with many debating whether the issue was caused by poor crowd planning or the unexpected enthusiasm of attendees. The incident quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the event.

Organisers Reportedly Respond After Backlash

According to claims being shared online, organisers acknowledged that they had underestimated the number of people who would attend the event. Posts circulating on social media also claimed that those who were unable to receive hampers were assured they would be contacted and provided with them later.

However, these claims have not been independently verified.

The incident has once again highlighted the challenges of managing large public events, especially when giveaways and free merchandise attract huge crowds. As the videos continue to circulate, the debate around event planning, crowd behaviour, and expectations from organisers continues online.