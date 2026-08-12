SECL has constituted a High-Level Standing Review Committee to examine complaints related to employment in lieu of land. The committee aims to ensure fair, transparent, and time-bound disposal of grievances and will take action against false claims.

South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) has constituted a High-Level Standing Review Committee to examine complaints related to employment in lieu of land and ensure their fair, transparent and time-bound disposal. The committee will examine individual cases based on available records, documents and evidence and submit its recommendations to the competent authority, according to the release.

Committee Composition

The committee will be headed by General Manager (Land & Revenue), SECL Headquarters, Bilaspur. General Managers of Planning & Projects, Human Resources/Manpower and Human Resources/Industrial Relations, along with Deputy General Manager (Legal), SECL Headquarters, Bilaspur, will be its members.

Mandate and Examination Process

The committee will examine relevant records and documents, seek information from concerned officials and verify available facts and evidence as required. Complaints will be examined in accordance with applicable rules and prescribed procedures, thereby facilitating their prompt, fair and reasoned disposal.

Guidelines for Complaint Submission

Complaints can be submitted along with relevant documents and evidence regarding alleged irregularities in employment in lieu of land, use of forged or fabricated documents, obtaining employment by concealing material facts or any other related matter.

SECL clarified that there is no provision for withdrawal of a duly registered complaint and urged complainants to submit complaints only on the basis of authentic facts and available evidence. The company also appealed to all concerned stakeholders and members of the public to submit complaints only through authorised channels and remain cautious of intermediaries, unverified information and misleading claims.

Action Against False Complaints

SECL said necessary legal action may be initiated against a complainant if a complaint is found to be knowingly false, malicious or based on misleading facts, or appears to have been submitted with the intention of tarnishing an individual's reputation or causing unnecessary harassment.

Aim of the Review Mechanism

The company said the review mechanism is aimed at strengthening transparency, accountability and institutional fairness in the examination of complaints, while protecting the interests of genuine and eligible beneficiaries, and further strengthening public confidence and institutional accountability in the grievance redressal mechanism. (ANI)