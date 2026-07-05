A viral video shows Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) workers watering roadside plants during heavy rain, sparking widespread amusement and criticism online. As the city experienced intense monsoon showers, the routine task led to questions about common sense and the use of public funds.

Social media users were both amused and stunned by the timing of the practice when city personnel were seen using a tanker to water plants along a road barrier when Pune was experiencing intense rain.

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Despite constant rains in the city, employees of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) were seen performing ordinary watering tasks in the now-famous video that has gone viral online. Using a hose to sprinkle water on plants growing along the barrier, a number of workers were seen strolling beside a water tanker in the video. The workers painstakingly watered the already-soaked vegetation while the rain continued to pour, producing a scene that many people on the internet found both humorous and perplexing.

Social media users questioned why the drill had not been halted in light of the weather as soon as the video went viral.

The video was released at a period of intense monsoon activity in Maharashtra. The Pune district and the adjacent ghat regions received severe to extremely heavy rainfall, prompting the India Meteorological Department to issue many rain alerts around the state.

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Authorities issued safety cautions for locals and visitors after the recent downpour caused landslides, waterlogging, and traffic problems in a number of locations. Several users stated that watering plants during heavy rain demonstrated a complete lack of common sense and advocated for greater responsibility in how such maintenance tasks are scheduled.

Others proposed that payments to contractors in charge of watering roadside plants during the monsoon season be examined, arguing that public monies should not be wasted on chores that look needless.

Some also pointed out that if the workers were simply following pre-assigned instructions, the responsibility lay with those scheduling the work rather than the staff carrying it out.