A viral video captured a heated argument on an Indian train between a sleep-deprived passenger and a group of women singing bhajans. The man's request for quiet was refused, leading to a confrontation about public etiquette and religious expression that eventually involved a railway official.

A furious encounter between a passenger and a group of ladies singing bhajans on an Indian train was captured in a video, which went viral and sparked a social media discussion over religious expression and public manners. The man asked the women to turn down the music since he said he hadn't slept for the previous twenty-four hours, but his request was turned down, which sparked a fight.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

An Instagram user going by the handle @tobeornottobe first posted the footage.69. Later, it was extensively reshared on social media. The man explains that he hasn't been able to sleep for the past 24 hours and kindly asks the group of women to keep the noise down at the start of the video. He states, "Aapki aastha ke liye kuch nahi bol raha main, par kal raat se nahi soya main." ( "I'm not saying anything against your faith, but I haven't slept since last night." )

However, one of the women responds, "Nahi soya toh hum kya karein, hum bhi raat ke aaye hue hain." ("If you haven't slept, what can we do? We also travelled through the night.")

The man reiterates his point, saying, “Lekin yeh toh galat hai na, aap awaz kar rahe ho, shor kar rahe ho. Arre aap kuch toh daya dikhao. Aapko lag raha hai yeh sahi kar rahe ho?”

Watch Viral Video

Defending herself, one of the ladies says, "Bhagwan ka bhajan kar rahe hain, galat kar rahe hain?" ("We're singing devotional songs in praise of God. Is that wrong?") Later in the video, a person who appears to be a railway official can be heard warning the group, "Dobara complaint aayi, dusre station par utaar denge." ("If we receive another complaint, we'll make you get off at the next station.")

The description for the video said, "I did file a complaint so that they don't do it again with someone else."