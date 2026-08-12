Telangana CM Revanth Reddy ordered officials to maximise Godavari water use and follow NDSA safety rules for damaged barrages. He also directed the immediate disbursement of pending compensation to farmers for land acquisition.

The Telangana government has resolved to ensure optimum utilisation of Godavari river water, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy directing officials to undertake lift operations from the Yellampalli, Devadula and Sitarama projects for maximum utilisation of available water.

Directives on Water Utilisation and Barrage Safety

At a review meeting of the Irrigation Department at MCRHRD on Wednesday, the Chief Minister directed officials to strictly follow the recommendations of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) regarding the Sundilla, Annaram and Medigadda barrages, where water is currently not being stored. Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy informed the Chief Minister that defects had been identified in the Medigadda and Sundilla barrages. Revanth Reddy directed officials to consult the NDSA on the matter immediately.

Uttam Kumar Reddy also informed the meeting that water lifting operations using nine pumps were being carried out at the Devadula project. The Chief Minister directed officials to focus on resolving minor issues related to lift irrigation operations at the Devadula and Sitarama projects.

Farmer Compensation and Rehabilitation

The meeting also reviewed pending compensation payments to farmers in villages whose land was acquired for various projects. Revanth Reddy directed officials to prepare an action plan for immediate disbursement of compensation to farmers.

Irrigation and Revenue officials were also directed to conduct field visits and prepare factual reports on villages prone to submergence, along with pending compensation and rehabilitation issues. The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure immediate payment of compensation to villages facing an immediate impact, stating that completion of the process would pave the way for filling the Baswapur and Gouravelli projects with water.

Future Projects and Studies

Revanth Reddy also directed officials to conduct a comprehensive study on increasing the capacity of the Gattu and Gudemdoddi lift irrigation schemes and to appoint a consultant for the Gudemdoddi pumped-storage project.

CM Principal Secretary V Seshadri, CM Secretary Manicka Raj, State Irrigation Secretary E Sridhar and R&R Commissioner Shiva Kumar Naidu were present at the meeting. (ANI)