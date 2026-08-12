Union Minister Piyush Goyal accused the opposition, particularly Rahul Gandhi, of deliberately stalling Parliament. He said their changing stance on discussions proves they have no substantive issues and are disrupting the democratic process.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the opposition, particularly Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of deliberately stalling Parliamentary proceedings and lacking substantive issues for discussion. Speaking to the media, Goyal stated that the government has been open to dialogue since the beginning of the session, but the opposition's shifting stance has exposed their true intentions. "The opposition has been completely exposed. The government has been engaging in dialogue right from the start of this session. Initially, they demand a discussion, but when the government agrees to hold one, they change their stance. This repeated shifting of attitude makes it clear that the entire opposition, including Rahul Gandhi, lacks any substantive issue," Goyal said.

Rahul Gandhi Responsible for Logjam

The Union Minister further emphasised that the persistent disruptions are preventing other Members of Parliament from raising critical issues related to their constituencies. "Their sole aim is to disrupt the proceedings of the House. Because of this attitude, other MPs who wish to raise issues concerning their constituencies or discuss burning national topics during Question Hour are unable to do so. Rahul Gandhi has made up his mind not to let Parliament function, and he bears full responsibility for this. The entire session has failed to run smoothly because of him," he added.

Goyal expressed concern over the impact of these disruptions on the democratic process, asserting that the Leader of the Opposition is prioritising disruption over national interest. "In my view, the true strength of democracy lies in the smooth functioning of Parliament and the discussion of issues. However, the Leader of the Opposition has proven that he has no interest in the national interest or in discussing the actual issues," the Minister said.

Lok Sabha Adjourned Amid Protests

Earlier today, the Lok Sabha was adjourned to meet again on August 13 at 11 am amid continued disruptions by the Opposition over the recent student protests, even as the government offered an immediate discussion on the issue and said Union Home Minister Amit Shah was ready to respond.

Before the adjournment, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was ready for an immediate discussion on the students' protest and that the Home Minister would reply in the House. Rijiju said Shah had also written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the matter and urged members to utilise the limited time available, with only two days remaining in the Monsoon Session. BJP member Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Chair, repeatedly urged Opposition members to allow the discussion, saying their demand for a debate was being accepted by the government. The Opposition, however, continued to seek a statement from Shah over the alleged use of pellet guns, lathi charge and tear gas against students during protests at Jantar Mantar. (ANI)