A 17-year-old girl went to a government hospital in Thane for period-related issues. Instead, doctors did three pregnancy tests on her and wrongly told her family she was pregnant.

A government hospital in Maharashtra's Thane district is in hot water for a major medical blunder. A 17-year-old girl was wrongly told she was pregnant after doctors conducted tests without her family's consent. A later test at a private hospital confirmed she was not pregnant at all. The health department has now launched an inquiry into the whole mess.

The teenager had gone to the Shastri Nagar government hospital in the Kalyan-Dombivli area because she was having some menstrual problems. But instead of treating that, the doctors there made her take three pregnancy tests and then told her family she was pregnant.

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Naturally, the family was completely shocked and rushed the girl to a private hospital. Tests there showed that she was not pregnant. The doctors at the private hospital treated her for the actual menstrual issue, gave her some medicines, and sent her home.

This incident has raised serious questions about the government hospital's procedures. The girl's family is demanding strict action against those responsible. Following the uproar, the Municipal Commissioner has ordered a full investigation.

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