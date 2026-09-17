A delivery boy in Kanpur narrowly escaped a fatal accident after his bike plunged into an open, unlit sewage pothole at night. Locals rescued the injured rider, whose helmet saved him from severe head trauma. The incident, captured on viral CCTV, has sparked outrage over municipal negligence and poor street lighting.

A delivery boy on a bike slipped into an open sewage hole on the road late on Tuesday night at Hindustan Compound in Jajmau, Kanpur, preventing a serious accident. The accident happened suddenly, leaving the rider with little time to react. The fall caused injuries to the young man. He was fortunately shielded from a severe head injury by the helmet he was wearing.

People in the vicinity hurried to the scene after hearing his shouts. After successfully removing the delivery boy from the hole, they transported him to a private hospital where he was given first assistance. Later, his family transported him to a different hospital for more care.

Residents Shahrukh, Abdullah, and Nawazish claim that a sewage line break caused the pothole to emerge on the road around 15 days ago. They said that when municipal personnel fixed the sewer line, the hole remained open because the road was not rebuilt. According to locals, the pothole is eleven meters long and around four feet deep.

The risk has increased due to the road's inadequate lighting, especially at night. Residents claim that youngsters, the elderly, and motorcyclists have trouble navigating the neighbourhood.

The delivery boy was coming back across the bridge with an order late on Tuesday night, according to a local who happened to be there. He was unable to notice the gaping pothole in front of him since the road was dark. He fell straight into the pit while riding his bike at a high pace. He was quickly dragged out by onlookers. According to locals, the catastrophe would have been prevented if the road had been well lit and barriers or warning signs had been erected around the pit.

Additionally, Hindustan Compound CCTV video has been made public. The delivery boy can be seen in the video going along the road before his bike unexpectedly plunges into an open pothole.

Watch Viral CCTV Video

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Residents have urged that the relevant authority promptly shut the hole and install lamps in the area after the catastrophe. Despite the fact that a rider has previously been hurt, locals said the open pit still puts users of the road at risk. They worry that if the pothole stays open, a more terrible accident may happen.

Councillor Fakr Iqbal said the sewer line work was carried out by the Municipal Corporation and that the work has been completed. According to him, the pothole will be filled soon and the road will be levelled. The accident has left local residents angry. They say restoring the road and making it safe for commuters after sewer repair is just as important as completing the sewer work itself.