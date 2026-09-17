The Supreme Court has sought a detailed report from the Manipur Chief Secretary on 25 unnatural deaths in relief camps. The court questioned the state's handling of the cases, including limited post-mortems and low compensation for victims' families.

SC Seeks Report on Relief Camp Deaths

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought a comprehensive report from the Manipur Chief Secretary on 25 unnatural deaths reported in relief camps, including an alleged sexual assault incident.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana questioned the State over the limited number of post-mortem examinations and the compensation paid to victims’ families.

The top court directed the State to furnish details of all 25 cases, including post-mortem reports and other documents establishing the causes of death.

The order of the apex court came while hearing petitions concerning the investigation and trial of sexual violence cases arising from the 2023 Manipur ethnic violence.

Court Cites Gita Mittal Committee Report

During the hearing, the bench took note of a report by the committee headed by former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal, which referred to the deaths and raised issues concerning compensation.

The bench also sought an explanation for why post-mortem examinations had reportedly been conducted in only 20 cases and why compensation of merely Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000 had been paid.

The report placed before the apex court referred to 640 deaths in relief camps across eight districts.

Directives for State and Legal Services Authority

“Tell your Chief Secretary not to invite orders. Tell us what measures you have taken,” CJI Surya Kant remarked while questioning the Manipur Advocate General about information sought by the committee on July 4.

It further directed the State to explain the remedial measures taken to ensure the safety and dignity of internally displaced persons in relief camps and to provide them adequate medical facilities and day-to-day necessities.

The Manipur Legal Services Authority was directed to immediately take up the issue and ensure registration of FIRs in all cases of unnatural deaths, proper ascertainment of causes of death, expeditious investigation and measures for the protection of displaced persons and victims. (ANI)