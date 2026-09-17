UP CM Yogi Adityanath extended birthday wishes to PM Narendra Modi from Gorakhpur, calling him the 'architect of New India'. The wishes came during Vishwakarma Puja celebrations, with Yogi praying for the PM's health and long life.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh during Shri Vishwakarma Puja celebrations at the Vishwakarma Panchayat Temple in Gorakhpur.

Architect of New India

Addressing the gathering, Yogi Adityanath said the day was significant as it marked both the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma and the birthday of Prime Minister Modi, whom he described as the architect of New India. “Today is a very, very holy day. On one side, today is the auspicious Jayanti of Lord Vishwakarma, the creator of this universe. On the other side, today is also the auspicious birthday of the architect of New India, the country’s respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji,” Yogi said.

He said that from the holy land of Baba Gorakhnath, he bowed at the feet of Lord Vishwakarma and extended birthday wishes to Modi. Yogi said prayers were offered to Baba Gorakhnath and Lord Vishwakarma for the Prime Minister’s health and long life, and expressed hope that 140 crore Indians would see the realisation of his vision for a New India and a developed India under his leadership. “I pray to Baba Gorakhnath and Lord Vishwakarma for his health and long life, and with the faith that 140 crore Indians will see his vision of a New India and a Developed India realised under his leadership,” he said.

Significance of Vishwakarma Jayanti

Yogi also highlighted the significance of Lord Vishwakarma for artisans and craftsmen, saying that the deity is worshipped in India’s tradition as the creator of the universe. He said Vishwakarma Jayanti was a day for artisans and craftsmen associated with different forms of work, art, craftsmanship and handicrafts.

Support for Artisans

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Yogi said artisans, craftsmen and businesspeople had faced continuous neglect after independence, while under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the double-engine government was providing them facilities, affordable loans and training. He extended greetings and best wishes to people on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti. (ANI)