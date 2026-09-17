Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the 'Bharat Vann' green initiative in Central Delhi on PM Modi's 76th birthday. The project, with NDMC, will develop a dense green forest with over 10,000 indigenous plants for citizens.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday inaugurated the 'Bharat Vann' green initiative at Lodhi Colony Park in Central Delhi, marking a significant step towards promoting urban ecological restoration and increasing green cover in the national capital. The initiative was launched in collaboration with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday.

A Green Space for Citizens

Speaking at the launch, Sitharaman highlighted the initiative's focus on developing a dense green forest area in the heart of Delhi using indigenous plants suited to the local environment. She also noted that the green space would provide citizens with an area for walking, meditation and yoga. "On PM Modi's 76th birthday, today, this programme is being held in Delhi with the NDMC. A dense green forest area is being developed in central Delhi. The project will use indigenous plants suited to the local environment. The area will provide citizens with space for walking, meditation and yoga," she said.

Project Scope and Community Involvement

NDMC Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal underlined the scope of the project, commending the efforts of the local administration under the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp' framework. He said that over 1,000 trees have been planned to be planted in the area. The initiative is also being joined by school students and NDMC members who will plant and nurture these trees. "Under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp, the transformation visible in New Delhi is a result of the efforts of the entire NDMC team. We thank the Finance Minister for her support. In this one-acre area, more than 10,000 plants have been planned. The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative is also being joined by team members and school children, who will plant and nurture trees. This is a unique project for Delhi," he said, expressing gratitude to the Union Finance Minister.

'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign

The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeks to encourage public participation in environmental protection and create awareness about the importance of increasing tree cover. The initiative combines the emotional connection associated with mothers with a collective call for environmental responsibility, encouraging citizens to plant trees as a contribution towards a sustainable future. (ANI)