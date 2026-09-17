UP CM Yogi Adityanath praised PM Modi's leadership, saying it took India's heritage to the world stage. He cited recognition for Yoga and Kumbh Mela as examples while flagging off a Kashi-Vadnagar youth bike rally on the PM's birthday.

PM Modi's Leadership Boosted India's Global Cultural Profile: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decisive leadership has taken India’s civilizational heritage to the world stage, citing the international recognition of Yoga and UNESCO's cultural heritage tag for the Kumbh Mela as defining milestones of a "resurgent New India."

Flagging off the reciprocal 'Kashi-Vadnagar' 20-day youth bike rally, CM Yogi said India's cultural resurgence under PM Modi's leadership has positioned the country prominently on the world map. "Whether it is Kedarnath, Badrinath Dham, or the Mahakal Lok corridor, these developments present a new vision of New India. This represents our deep respect towards our cultural roots," the Chief Minister said while addressing the gathering.

He further pointed out that Indian traditions have gained unprecedented international acclaim in the last decade, noting, "Be it securing global recognition for Yoga on the world stage or getting UNESCO to recognise the Kumbh Mela as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, all of this is part of the success journey written under Prime Minister Modi's decisive leadership."

Speaking on PM Modi's political trajectory, Yogi Adityanath said, "The entire country and the world are today witnessing the relentless hard work, penance, and dedication of Modi ji, who started his journey from the village of Vadnagar to emerge as the world’s most popular political leader."

'Kashi-Vadnagar' Youth Rally to Promote 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'

The event was attended by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and Union Minister Chirag Paswan, along with hundreds of youth volunteers taking part in the rally.

Highlighting the scale of the 20-day expedition connecting PM Modi’s birthplace (Vadnagar) with his parliamentary constituency (Varanasi), CM Yogi said the riders will cover 100 kilometres daily and take part in four community outreach and service events every day across multiple states.

"This bike journey is not only thrilling for the youth, but it also creates an avenue to directly interact with citizens across states and engage in social service," CM Yogi said, adding that the initiative will translate the mantra of 'Virasat aur Vikas' (Heritage and Development) and the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' into reality on the ground.

Extending his birthday wishes to Prime Minister Modi, the Chief Minister said the journey would conclude on October 7.

Spiritual Exchange Highlights Civilizational Unity

CM Yogi Adityanath lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, stating that his journey at the helm of the country showcases a "glorious and secure India" that now engages with the world on equal terms and looks it in the eye.

Speaking at an event marking the launch of a spiritual and cultural exchange between Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted the deep-rooted civilizational unity of the nation. "Modi ji's journey as the Prime Minister of India presents the vision of a glorious India—an India that is secure and engages with the world eye-to-eye. Two journeys are commencing today... One journey carrying the sacred water of ten holy rivers of Gujarat will start from the Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Vadnagar, and another journey carrying the water of ten holy rivers from Kashi is beginning right here from Kashi Vishwanath. The water from here will be offered to Hatkeshwar Mahadev, and the water from there will be offered to Baba Vishwanath. This is a journey that truly reflects the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, Great India). The journey of Modi ji that began 75 years ago from Vadnagar—there would hardly be any citizen of India who has not been a part of this journey", the CM Yogi said.

Leaders Offer Prayers at Kashi Vishwanath for PM's Birthday

Earlier, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on Thursday, top leaders and Union Ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, offered prayers at the historic Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

The delegation also included Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and the BJP State President, along with other senior leaders.

Inside the sanctum sanctorum (Garbhagriha) of the temple, the dignitaries performed special Vedic darshan and pujan rituals, praying for the health, longevity and continued well-being of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who represents the Varanasi constituency in the Lok Sabha. (ANI)