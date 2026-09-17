US National Matthew Aaron Vandyke, arrested in a Myanmar Training Camp case by the NIA, has sought default bail. His plea states that the anti-terror law UAPA has not been invoked in the charge sheet filed against him and six Ukrainian nationals.

US National Seeks Bail After UAPA Charges Dropped

US National Matthew Aaron Vandyke has moved a bail application seeking default bail. He is an accused in a case linked to the Myanmar Training Camp case registered under UAPA by the NIA. He was arrested by the NIA in March 2026. The bail has been sought on the grounds that the offences under UAPA have not been invoked in the charge sheet recently filed against him and six other Ukrainian nationals.

Special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma of Rouse Avenue court has issued notice to the NIA and sought a response by tomorrow. The bail application has been filed through advocate Rohit Dandriyal. 7 foreigners were arrested by the NIA in March in a case registered under UAPA.

Charge Sheet Lacks Terror Charges

The charge sheet includes sections of the Foreigners and Immigration Act. The NIA on September 8 filed a charge sheet in Rouse Avenue court. However, in this charge sheet, sections related to UAPA have not been invoked. Investigation in this regard is ongoing. The NIA may file a supplementary charge if an offence is made out under UAPA, the SPP for NIA had said.

The NIA has invoked Sections 21 and 23 of the Foreigners Act, which are compoundable offences at the level of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), the counsel for the accused had said. The court had listed the charge sheet for consideration on October 1.

Background of the Arrests and Allegations

The accused persons were arrested in a case of training ethnic armed groups in Myanmar inimical to India's national security. These accused were in custody for around 180 days after their arrest in May 2026 The NIA arrested 7 accused, namely Matthew Aaron Van Dyke (US citizen), Hurba Petro (Ukrainian citizen), Slyviak Taras (Ukrainian citizen), Ivan Sukmanovskyi (Ukrainian citizen), Stefankiv Marian (Ukrainian citizen), Honcharuk Maksim (Ukrainian citizen), Kaminskyi Viktor (Ukrainian citizen).

They were remanded in NIA custody for 11 days on March 17. They were arrested for allegedly supporting ethnic war groups in Myanmar by supplying weapons, terrorist hardware and training them. They were arrested in a case lodged under Section 18 (terror Conspiracy) and BNS.

NIA's Initial Allegations

While seeking remand, it was alleged by the NIA that the accused persons, during custody, would also show that they were in direct touch with and abetted in their terrorist/ illegal activities by unknown terrorists carrying AK-47 Rifles. NIA had also alleged that the accused persons, linked with ethnic armed groups, were supporting certain proscribed Indian insurgent groups by supplying weapons, terrorist hardware and training them. Said aspects definitely affect national security and interests of India.

While granting 11 days remand, the court said, "So, it is not the situation that FIR does not make a whisper about illegal acts, being done by accused persons, against national security and interests of India. In other words, Section 18 of UA(P)A is broadly attracted."

NIA had arrested 3 Ukrainians from Delhi, 3 from Lucknow and one US citizen from Kolkata. It was alleged that they came to India on a visa and then entered Mizoram, which is a protected area. Thereafter, they entered Myanmar and contacted ethnic war groups.

It was also alleged by the NIA that they trained in Myanmar and were training ethnic war groups. These groups are associated with insurgent groups in India. It is also alleged that they brought a huge consignment of Drones from Europe via India. (ANI)