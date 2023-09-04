Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Harish Salve, former Solicitor General of India, gets married for 3rd time in London

    Harish Salve, 68, was earlier married to Meenakshi and got divorced after three decades of marriage. He later married Caroline Brossard in 2020. Salve got married for the third time and exchanged vows with Trina in the presence of family and close friends.

    WATCH Harish Salve former Solicitor General of India gets married for 3rd time in London gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 4, 2023, 1:43 PM IST

    One of India's best solicitors and former Solicitor General Harish Salve got married for the third time in London. He had a private wedding ceremony on Sunday and exchanged vows with his bride Trina in the presence of family and close friends.

    According to reports, among those who attended his private wedding to Trina were Gopichand Hinduja, Chairman of the Hinduja Group, former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi, his girlfriend, model Ujjwala Raut, billionaire businessman Sri Prakash Lohia of Indonesia, steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, and industrialist Sunil Bharti Mittal. Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani flew to London attend the wedding.

    Also Read | Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander lifts off, soft lands successfully on Moon for second time: ISRO

    This is the 68-year-old senior lawyer's third marriage. He divorced his first wife Meenakshi in 2020 and married Caroline Brossard. Salve and Meenakshi got separated in June 2020. They have two daughters Sakshi and Saaniya.

    Also Read | G20 Summit: New Park in Delhi showcasing sculptures of member state's national animals to be inaugurated today

    Salve has been involved in a number of well-known cases, such as the one involving Kulbhushan Jadhav. He also brought up the 2002 hit-and-run incident involving superstar Salman Khan, who had already received a five-year prison term. As a result of the Bombay High Court's ruling in December 2015, he was later acquitted of all charges.

    In 2015, Salve was awarded one of India’s highest honour, the Padma Bhushan. He served as the Solicitor General of India from November 1999 to 2002 and was appointed as the Queen’s Counsel for the courts of Wales and England in January.

    Also Read | Who was N Valarmathi, the voice behind Chandrayaan-3 launch countdown, passes away at 64

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2023, 1:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chinese President Xi Jinping to skip G20 Summit in Delhi; check details AJR

    Chinese President Xi Jinping to skip G20 Summit in Delhi; check details

    Chandrayaan 3's Vikram Lander lifts off, soft lands successfully on Moon for second time: ISRO AJR

    Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander lifts off, soft lands successfully on Moon for second time: ISRO

    Stray dogs picked up in illegal, cruel fashion in the wake of G20 Summit, sparks outrage WATCH AJR

    Stray dogs picked up in illegal, cruel fashion in the wake of G20 Summit, sparks outrage | WATCH

    Why second Vande Bharat Express train's arrival in Kerala will be delayed anr

    Why second Vande Bharat Express train's arrival in Kerala will be delayed

    G20 Summit: New Park in Delhi showcasing sculptures of member state's national animals to be inaugurated today AJR

    G20 Summit: New Park in Delhi showcasing sculptures of member state's national animals to be inaugurated today

    Recent Stories

    Rajinikanth Vs Shah Rukh Khan: 'Jailer' gets OTT release date same date as Jawan is releasing RBA

    Rajinikanth Vs Shah Rukh Khan: 'Jailer' gets OTT release date same date as Jawan is releasing

    What would an ancient Egyptian mummy have smelled like? Scientists recreate 'scent of eternity' snt

    What would an ancient Egyptian mummy have smelled like? Scientists recreate 'scent of eternity'

    Football Premier League 2023/22: Arteta sheds light on Rice's goal and more after thrilling win over Man United osf

    Premier League 2023/22: Arteta sheds light on Rice's goal and more after thrilling win over Man United

    Chinese President Xi Jinping to skip G20 Summit in Delhi; check details AJR

    Chinese President Xi Jinping to skip G20 Summit in Delhi; check details

    Upcoming iPad Pro to come with Magic Keyboard Will it affect its price gcw

    Upcoming iPad Pro to come with Magic Keyboard? Will it affect its price?

    Recent Videos

    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon