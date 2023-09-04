Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander lifts off, soft lands successfully on Moon for second time: ISRO

As the lunar night approaches with its extreme cold temperatures that can drop as low as -200 degrees Celsius on the lunar surface, ISRO has activated the sleep mode for the Pragyan Rover and is preparing to enable hibernation for the Vikram lander at the 'Shiv Shakti' Point.

In a recent development, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday (September 4) announced that it achieved another milestone in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The space agency commanded the Vikram Lander to perform a crucial engine firing, successfully raising itself by about 40 cm and achieving a soft landing on the Moon. This achievement comes as part of the mission's hop experiment.

ISRO shared this remarkable accomplishment on the social media platform X, stating, "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Vikram soft-landed on Moon, again! Vikram Lander exceeded its mission objectives. It successfully underwent a hop experiment. On command, it fired the engines, elevated itself by about 40 cm as expected and landed safely at a distance of 30 – 40 cm away."

The space agency further reported that all systems of the lander performed nominally and are in good health. Additionally, various instruments, such as the Deployed Ramp, Chandra's Surface Thermo physical Experiment (ChaSTE), and Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA), were successfully folded back and redeployed after the experiment.

While Chandrayaan-3 has already achieved its primary objectives, ISRO scientists are hopeful that both the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover might have the opportunity to recharge and continue their operations on the lunar surface, pending their ability to endure the harsh lunar environment.