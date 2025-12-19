Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Manish Garg inspected the voter list revision in Prayagraj, which is nearly complete. The Election Commission has extended the enumeration period for Uttar Pradesh by 15 days, ending on December 26.

Manish Garg, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner, GOI, inspected the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign in Prayagraj city of Uttar Pradesh. Garg said that the SIR work is almost complete, and any remaining gaps are being filled in the meantime. "An inspection related to the SIR was done here. The work is almost complete... I held a meeting with the DM and all the EROs (Electoral Registration Officers), and they were instructed to re-verify everything and fill the gaps, if any, in time," he stated.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Uttar Pradesh received an extension of 15 days, with the enumeration period ending on December 26 and draft rolls to be published on December 31, ECI said in an official statement.

Updates from West Bengal

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Election Commission published the draft rolls after the SIR of voter lists in West Bengal, with 58,20,899 electors, accounting for 7.59 per cent, deleted due to death, being untraceable, or permanent migration.

According to a press release by the Election Commission, out of a total 7,66,37,529 voters, 7,08,16,630 electors have submitted their enumeration forms as of December 11.

The poll body stated that genuine electors can still be added back in the electoral rolls during the Claims and Objections period from December 16 to January 15, 2026.

Revised Schedules Across States

Alongside West Bengal, the draft electoral rolls for Rajasthan, Goa, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep were also published on the same day.

Meanwhile, the revised schedule, the draft roll for Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, to be published on December 19.

The enumeration period for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands will end on December 18, with the draft rolls on December 23.

Also, the enumeration period for Kerala will end on December 18, and the draft roll will be published on December 23.

The final electoral roll will now be published on February 21, 2026, instead of February 14, 2026.