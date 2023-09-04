Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was N Valarmathi, the voice behind Chandrayaan-3 launch countdown, passes away at 64

    Who was N Valarmathi, the voice behind Chandrayaan-3 launch countdown, passes away at 64
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 4, 2023, 8:56 AM IST

    ISRO scientist N. Valarmathi, who is known for her iconic role as the voice behind the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) rocket countdown launches, including the historic Chandrayaan-3 mission, has tragically passed away at the age of 64 due to a heart attack in Chennai.

    Born on July 31, 1959, Valarmathi's illustrious career with ISRO began in 1984. Throughout her tenure, she played an integral role in various space missions and held the esteemed position of project director for RISAT-1, India's first indigenously developed Radar Imaging Satellite (RIS), marking a significant milestone for the country's space program. RISAT-1 was successfully launched in April 2012.

    In recognition of her outstanding contributions to space research and technology, Valarmathi was honored with the prestigious Abdul Kalam Award on August 15, 2015. This award celebrated her remarkable achievements and dedication to India's space endeavors.

    Dr. PV Venkitakrishnan, a former director at ISRO, expressed his condolences and deep sadness over Valarmathi's unexpected demise. He revealed that Chandrayaan-3 marked her final countdown announcement and noted the significant void her absence would create during future ISRO missions from Sriharikotta.

    Under Valarmathi's guidance and expertise, India achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first nation to successfully land on the south pole of the moon in August. The Chandrayaan-3 mission's triumphant lunar landing solidified India's position as the fourth country in the world, following the United States, China, and Russia, to accomplish this remarkable feat.

    The passing of N. Valarmathi marks a significant loss for ISRO and the entire scientific community. Her contributions and legacy will continue to inspire future generations of space scientists and engineers in India and around the world.

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2023, 8:56 AM IST
