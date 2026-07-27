A viral video showing a passenger performing puja with an oil lamp inside an AC train coach has sparked debate online, with many raising fire safety concerns and stressing that public safety should take priority.

A video circulating widely on social media has triggered discussions after showing a passenger performing prayers on the upper berth of an AC train coach while lighting incense sticks and an oil lamp. The clip has gone viral across multiple platforms, drawing mixed reactions from internet users.

According to the viral post, another passenger intervened during the incident and reportedly explained that using an open flame inside a moving train could pose serious safety risks.

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Open Flame Raises Fire Safety Concerns

The viral post claims that smoke from incense sticks may activate the train's fire alarm system, while an oil lamp inside a coach increases the risk of an accidental fire. Since train coaches are enclosed spaces carrying hundreds of passengers, even a small flame can become hazardous if left unattended or disturbed by sudden movement.

The incident has reignited discussions on following safety rules while travelling on public transport.

Social Media Reacts

The post shared by the verified X account Jharkhand Rail Users clarified that the concern is not directed at any religion or faith. Instead, it stressed that public safety must remain the top priority and urged passengers to avoid practices that could endanger fellow travellers.

The viral video continues to attract widespread attention online, with many users supporting the message that religious beliefs should be respected while ensuring safety norms are followed inside trains.