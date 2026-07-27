Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and BRS Working President KT Rama Rao are in New Delhi for separate visits. Reddy will meet Congress leaders, while KTR focuses on the BRS's opposition strategy, highlighting the capital's role in state politics.

Telangana's political narrative has shifted to the national capital as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) are scheduled to arrive in New Delhi today for separate two-day visits. While the two leaders are pursuing different agendas, the timing of their visits has attracted political attention, with both the ruling Congress and the Opposition BRS looking to shape the next phase of politics in the state.

CM Revanth Reddy's Delhi Agenda

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is likely to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge during his stay in Delhi. According to party sources, the discussions are expected to focus on Telangana's political developments, the government's performance, organisational strengthening, and the implementation of key promises made by the Congress government.

Revanth is also expected to pursue pending issues with the Union government, including infrastructure projects, financial support, and approvals related to the state's development agenda. The visit assumes significance as the Congress government enters a crucial phase, balancing governance with political management. With local body elections on the horizon and the government eager to accelerate implementation of flagship welfare and development programmes, coordination with the party's central leadership is expected to be a key priority.

KTR's Visit to Bolster BRS Strategy

Meanwhile, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) is expected to utilise his two-day Delhi visit for a series of political and legal consultations while continuing the BRS's campaign against the Congress government. Party insiders indicate that discussions could centre on the BRS's organisational strategy, legal matters involving party leaders, and preparations for upcoming political battles in the state.

For the BRS, the challenge remains rebuilding political momentum after its defeat in the 2023 Assembly elections. Since then, BRS Working President KTR has emerged as the party's most visible campaigner, consistently targeting the Congress government over governance, implementation of electoral promises, finances and law and order. His Delhi visit is expected to complement the party's broader strategy of strengthening its organisational network and sustaining pressure on the ruling establishment.

A Tale of Two Visits in the National Capital

Although their itineraries are separate, the simultaneous presence of Telangana's two principal political rivals in Delhi underscores the importance of the national capital in the state's political landscape. For the Congress, Delhi represents the centre of policy coordination and political decision-making. For the BRS, it remains a platform to sharpen its opposition strategy and maintain national visibility.

The parallel Delhi visits come at a politically significant time for Telangana, with both the ruling Congress and the Opposition BRS preparing for the next phase of political and organisational activity. The outcomes of these engagements are expected to influence governance priorities, party strategy and the state's evolving political narrative in the months ahead. (ANI)