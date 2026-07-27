Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain listed the Opposition's demands, including a PM apology for 'barbaric' police action on students. He also sought a high-level inquiry and accountability from Amit Shah for the July 20 incident at Jantar Mantar.

Opposition's Demands for Parliament Discussion

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Monday listed out the Opposition's demands for the discussion to take place in the Parliament amid the ongoing Monsoon Session, asserting that the Prime Minister must apologise for the July 20 Delhi Police action against protesting students at Jantar Mantar. Speaking to ANI, Hussain termed the police action as "barbaric", demanding a high-level inquiry on the matter. "We are ready for a discussion; the opposition has no issue with holding a discussion. However, we had certain key demands--one of which, the resignation (of Dharmendra Pradhan), has already been met. Amit Shah must answer for the barbaric action taken against students on July 20th. The third demand is that the Prime Minister must apologise. We have demanded a high-level inquiry on the matter. Students should not be treated like this. Once our demands are met, we are ready for the discussion. We are ready for discussion but the Government should be accountable, " Hussain said.

Accountability for Paper Leaks Sought

Party Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari said reforms to the examination system are welcome but alleged that those responsible for paper leaks should be held accountable. Speaking on the Public Examination Amendment Bill, Tiwari said the issue was not the absence of a law but the intent behind its implementation. "The question is not about law as the law already existed. It is not about the task committee; it is a matter of intention... They got private companies and people linked to coaching institutes to set the papers. So, the guilty are sitting right here, yet the investigation is being conducted elsewhere. All these decisions were made by Dharmendra Pradhan. The SIT should question him first. I simply want to say that whatever steps are taken for reform, they are welcome, but those who are guilty must not be spared," he said.

Background of Student Protests

On July 20, protesters organised a 'Sansad Chalo' march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament over their demands, during which instances of lathicharge and tear gas shelling were reported as security personnel moved to disperse the gathering. The development comes as Parliament enters the second week of the Monsoon Session amid heightened political tensions over examination irregularities, following the 37-day-long CJP student agitation at Jantar Mantar that was withdrawn after the government assured protesters of action on their demands.

Notices Moved in Parliament

Congress MPs Randeep Singh Surjewala, Vijay Kumar alias Vijay Vasanth and Syed Naseer Hussain, along with CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar, have moved notices in Parliament seeking discussions on the alleged use of excessive force against students during a protest in Delhi on July 20 over NEET-UG examination irregularities.

Government's Response to Protests

The developments also follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a high-powered task force on examination reforms headed by technology expert Nandan Nilekani and the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid nationwide student protests over examination irregularities.