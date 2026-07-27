The Pul Doda Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district has been closed for all traffic as a precautionary measure after a crack was noticed amid continuous heavy rainfall. The incessant rains have also led to multiple road closures in the district.

Authorities have closed the Pul Doda Bridge for all vehicular traffic after a crack was noticed on the bridge amid continuous heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety. Police and the district administration have restricted traffic movement, while the bridge is being assessed by the concerned engineering authorities. Continuous rainfall over the past several days has affected normal life across the district, triggering landslides, road closures, and raising concerns over the safety of public infrastructure.

Ongoing Infrastructure Projects

Speaking to ANI, highlighting the ongoing infrastructure and development projects in the district, Executive Engineer, PWD (R&B) Doda, Anil Mehra, stated that execution teams are working on a war footing to improve road connectivity and public infrastructure across far-flung areas.

"Our primary focus in Doda is to ensure that remote and hilly villages get seamless road connectivity and durable public infrastructure. Works on key roads and bridges are progressing rapidly, and we are adhering to strict quality control and completion deadlines to provide long-term relief to the local population," said Anil Mehra, Executive Engineer, PWD (R&B) Doda.

Widespread Disruptions and Monitoring

Earlier on July 25, Continuous heavy rainfall in Doda district led to the temporary closure of the Doda-Pul Doda Road and the Pul Doda-Ghat GMC Road. Several link roads were also blocked.

Speaking to ANI, Doda Deputy Commissioner Krishan Lal said the situation is being regularly monitored as rivers and streams in the district are in spate. He said people living in areas near the river were relocated to safer places after the water level rose. He added that 56 interior roads in Doda district remain closed due to the continuous rainfall, while restoration work is underway.

"It's raining throughout the district, and the situation is being regularly monitored. Our rivers and streams are also flooded, so all our field functionaries are keeping an eye on the situation. Yesterday, the river's water level rose, so we relocated people from nearby areas in Doda to safer places. So, the situation is under control," Lal said.

He further added, "Due to continuous rain, about 56 interior roads in Doda district are closed, and our restoration work is ongoing. But as you know, the continuous rain is hampering our restoration work," he said. (ANI)