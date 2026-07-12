A shocking case from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr has gone viral after a woman was allegedly assaulted by her husband and mother-in-law over dowry demands and childlessness. Police have arrested both accused and launched an investigation.

A disturbing case of alleged domestic violence has surfaced from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, where a woman was reportedly brutally assaulted by her husband and mother-in-law over dowry demands and for not having a child. The incident has sparked outrage on social media after a video related to the case went viral, with many demanding strict action against the accused.

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Woman Allegedly Beaten Over Dowry, Childlessness

According to media reports, the woman was allegedly subjected to severe physical assault by her husband and mother-in-law. It is claimed that she was repeatedly harassed over dowry and faced abuse because she had not conceived a child. The alleged attack left her with serious injuries, after which she was reportedly admitted for medical treatment.

The viral video circulating online has brought widespread attention to the incident, with users expressing shock and calling for justice. However, the authenticity and full context of the viral clip have not been independently verified.

Police Arrest Two, Investigation Underway

Following the incident, police registered a case and arrested the woman's husband and mother-in-law. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact sequence of events and gather evidence.

Officials have stated that further legal action will depend on the findings of the investigation and statements recorded during the probe. The condition of the victim is reportedly being monitored while the case remains under investigation.

The incident has once again highlighted the continuing concerns around domestic violence and alleged dowry-related harassment in the country. As the investigation progresses, police have urged people not to spread unverified claims on social media and to allow the legal process to take its course. Further details are expected to emerge as the inquiry continues..