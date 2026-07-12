Former TN BJP chief K Annamalai's new political outfit 'We the Leaders' holds its first major conference in Pollachi. The event, part of a 'Drug-Free Tamil Nadu' campaign, marks the organisation's public launch after his exit from the BJP.

Maiden 'Drug-Free Pollachi' Conference

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Sunday arrived in Coimbatore to address the maiden conference of his political organisation 'We the Leaders', organised as part of the "Drug-Free Tamil Nadu" campaign.The event, titled the "Drug-Free Pollachi Awareness Conference", is scheduled to be held in Pollachi later in the day. The conference marks the first major public programme of 'We the Leaders' after Annamalai launched the organisation after his exit from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Ahead of the event, Amar Prasad Reddy, a supporter of Annamalai's 'We the Leaders' movement and former Tamil Nadu BJP state secretary, said the gathering was being organised without any formal invitations or VIP arrangements.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"I am really excited. I have organised so many programmes earlier in the BJP... But today, there were no invites. There is no VVIP pass or VIP pass. No calls were made to anyone to come and join this meeting," Reddy told ANI.

"Annamalai has not called anyone, including any of his core committee members. Everybody will come on their own and listen to him," he added.

Preparations for the conference begun last week with a traditional Bhoomi Pooja ceremony at the venue located on the Pollachi-Coimbatore Road. Hundreds of members and supporters participated in the ceremony, during which the ceremonial foundation post, known as the Muhurtha Kaal, was installed.

Annamalai's New Political Journey

The conference is expected to highlight the organisation's campaign against drug abuse and outline its future political roadmap in Tamil Nadu.

On June 5 this year, the IPS officer-turned-politician, Annamalai, had announced his decision to step down from BJP's primary membership and said his new political organisation would contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Following Annamalai's exit, Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Karu Nagarajan also resigned from the party and joined the new political movement.

The maiden conference is being seen as the first major platform for Annamalai to present his vision and strategy for the newly launched organisation. (ANI)