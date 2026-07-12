A Bengaluru woman's video alleging that a Flipkart/Myntra delivery agent forcefully entered her home after she repeatedly refused him access has gone viral, triggering outrage online and prompting widespread calls for police action.

A Bengaluru woman has alleged that a delivery agent from Flipkart/Myntra forcefully entered her apartment after repeatedly asking to use her washroom, leaving her traumatised and sparking widespread outrage on social media. The woman shared a video of the incident online, claiming she recorded it out of fear for her safety.

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'I repeatedly said no'

According to the woman, the delivery agent arrived to deliver her parcel and requested permission to use her washroom, saying it was an emergency. She claimed she politely refused several times, explaining that she does not allow strangers inside her home. She also suggested that he seek help from male neighbours living next door.

Despite her repeated refusals, the woman alleged that the delivery agent removed his slippers and entered her apartment without her consent. Feeling unsafe, she said she switched on her phone camera, kept her front door open, and stayed close to the entrance so she could run outside if needed.

Alleges agent exposed himself

The woman further alleged that after coming out of the washroom, the delivery agent exposed his private parts to her, leaving her "shocked, violated, humiliated, and completely unsafe" inside her own home.

She stressed that a woman's refusal should have been respected and said no one has the right to ignore her boundaries or enter her home without permission.

Video goes ,viral,, calls for action

Sharing the video on social media, the woman appealed to Bengaluru Police and local residents to help the matter reach the authorities. She said she was speaking out not only to seek justice but also to raise awareness so that no other woman has to experience a similar ordeal.

The allegations have gone viral online, with many users demanding a thorough investigation. At the time of writing, the claims remain allegations, and there has been no official statement from the police or the companies regarding the incident.