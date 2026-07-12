UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak said the state ranks number one in increasing forest cover, a milestone under CM Yogi. He planted a tree for the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, part of a drive to plant 35 crore trees for Maha Vriksharopan 2026.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday emphasised that the State ranks number one in the country in increasing forest cover in terms of forests, trees, and jungles, noting it as a massive milestone in the last 9 years under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

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Earlier, Pathak planted a tree under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative of the central government ahead of Maha Vriksharopan 2026 in the State. After planting a tree at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, he emphasised that Uttar Pradesh ranks number one in the country in increasing forest cover in terms of forests, trees, and jungles.

Massive Plantation Drive

"Today, across the state under this campaign, a massive drive has been initiated to plant more than 35 crore trees from 7:00 AM in the morning until 7:00 PM in the evening. We all know that from 2017 until now, in these more than 9 years, our government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi, has established a massive milestone in tree plantation across the entire state. On a national scale, whenever there is a discussion about forests, jungles, or trees, we have ranked number one across the country in increasing forest cover. This means that from 2017 until now, the number of jungles, forests, and trees in our possession has increased manifold," he said.

Speaking to the reporters after the tree plantation, the Deputy CM said that saplings have been planted at various locations such as the campus of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University and the Barabanki District Hospital.

"Today, we planted a sapling here on the campus of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University. Earlier at 9:00 AM, we also planted trees at the Barabanki District Hospital. Following this, you can see reports coming in continuously from across the state," he said.

'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam': A Tribute to Mothers

Further appealing to the people of the State to plant a tree, he emphasised that the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative is not merely an environmental conservation drive but also a tribute to mothers.

"Making this campaign successful will not only improve our environment significantly, but by planting 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', we can also offer a true tribute to our mothers. In the shade of the tree, we can see a mother's affection, and the fruits from the tree will be like a mother's blessing (prasad). I appeal to all the citizens of the state to connect with this initiative, make this mega-campaign successful, and definitely plant a tree in the name of their mother," he said.

State-wide 'Maha Vriksharopan 2026' Campaign

Meanwhile, CM Yogi is set to launch the 'Maha Vriksharopan 2026' campaign in Gorakhpur district, which aims to plant 35 crore trees across the state during a scheduled public meeting later in the day.

The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeks to encourage public participation in environmental protection and create awareness about the importance of increasing tree cover. The initiative combines the emotional connection associated with mothers with a collective call for environmental responsibility, encouraging citizens to plant trees as a contribution towards a sustainable future. (ANI)