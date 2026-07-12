The death of a one-and-a-half-year-old boy in Kerala's Kannur after he was administered anaesthesia for treatment of a minor injury has sparked an investigation, with police preparing to question three doctors.

The investigation into the death of one-and-a-half-year-old Devansh Shaurya in Kerala's Kannur district has intensified, with police preparing to question three doctors involved in the child's treatment. The move comes after a preliminary post-mortem report reportedly indicated that administering anaesthesia may not have been necessary.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The questioning is expected to take place within the next two days after police directed the management of Baby Memorial Hospital (BMH) to ensure the doctors appear before investigators.

Preliminary report raises questions

According to police, the doctors likely to be questioned include the anaesthetist, a paediatrician and a plastic surgeon who were associated with the child's treatment. Investigators have claimed that the mobile phones of all three doctors are currently switched off.

Officials said the next course of action will depend on the findings of a medical board, which has been tasked with examining the child's treatment records and other medical documents. The investigation is being led by the Payyanur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP).

Child's condition worsened after anaesthesia

Devansh Shaurya, the only son of Sooraj and Vijisha from Payyanur, sustained injuries to his lip and chin after falling while playing last Sunday. He was taken to BMH Hospital in Payyanur for stitches.

According to the family, the toddler's condition became critical soon after he was administered anaesthesia. He was subsequently shifted to Baby Memorial Hospital in Kannur for advanced treatment but died on Friday night.

Hospital denies medical negligence

Police have already registered a case against Dr Anjali Pothuval of BMH Hospital in Payyanur in connection with the incident.

However, the hospital management has denied allegations of medical negligence, maintaining that the treatment provided was appropriate. The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities are awaiting the medical board's report before deciding on further legal action.