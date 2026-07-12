Local residents and environmental activists in Rishikesh are protesting the felling of Sal trees for the Dehradun-Rishikesh highway widening, citing concerns over ecological impact, rising temperatures, and damage to groundwater levels.

Local residents and environmental activists have been staging protests in Rishikesh against the proposed felling of Sal trees for the road-widening project on the Dehradun-Rishikesh National Highway between Bhaniyawala and Ranipokhari, urging authorities to reconsider the plan over environmental concerns.

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The protesters have opposed the cutting of Sal trees, arguing that the move could adversely impact the region's ecology, lead to a rise in temperatures and affect groundwater levels.

Protesters Await SC Order

Advocate Ashutosh Kothari, a local resident, said the protest has been continuing for five days with the aim of preventing the trees from being felled. "We've been protesting here for 5 days to prevent the Sal trees from falling...those who are leaving the country are constantly saying that India is beyond repair. Uttarakhand is our only hope, that we can at least repair our state...don't cut down these huge trees that provide us with oxygen. You've uprooted their canopy. All the sunlight is falling on the road. Now the heat will increase," Kothari told ANI.

He added that the protesters were awaiting the Supreme Court's order on July 15 and a decision on the contempt of court application filed by them. "We're waiting until July 15 for the Supreme Court to issue its order and for a decision on the contempt of court application we've filed. Only then will these people stop, because they're cutting trees in small patches...the soil absorbs moisture...cutting down trees at this time could cause significant damage," he said.

'Development at the Cost of Forests'

Environmental activist Shilpi said that development projects should not come at the cost of forests and raised concerns over the proposed four-laning project. "We're here because of the deforestation that's taking place. We don't want these trees cut, and they're saying it needs to be made into a four-lane road," She said.

She also highlighted concerns related to climate change, rising temperatures and changing rainfall patterns in the region. "Traffic is within the city, and it happens for the Char Dham. Does that mean that in the future, they are going to cut down the entire mountain and make it a four-lane road? We all know that the temperature has already risen by 2.5 degrees, and climate change is right in front of us... The way Rishikesh receives so little rainfall now, the locals can relate to this very well...," she said.

The activist further said old trees play an important role in maintaining ecological balance and warned against large-scale deforestation. "When a tree is very old, it doesn't just carry a species within itself, it carries viruses within itself. When we cut down a forest, not only the visible trees die, but many types of diseases also emerge from there...the rich people go abroad when it gets too hot and change their state. We, the middle class or the poor people, stay here, and today the condition of Rishikesh and its surrounding areas has become such that we cannot survive without AC...we have lost more than 46 thousand hectares of forest in Uttarakhand," she added.

The Dehradun-Rishikesh National Highway widening project aims to improve connectivity in the region. However, the project has faced opposition from environmental groups and local residents over concerns regarding the ecological impact of tree felling.