A recently inaugurated bridge over the Tons River in Dehradun suffered damage from an overnight downpour, disrupting traffic and raising serious questions about its construction quality. The incident occurred amidst an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain issued by the IMD for Dehradun and other districts in Uttarakhand.

Following an overnight downpour, a recently opened bridge over the Tons River in Dehradun sustained damage, casting doubt on the quality of construction of the vital link that connects Dehradun with Vikasnagar and nearby Himachal Pradesh.

After heavy rain, the bridge, which was just opened a few days earlier, created a huge crater close to the water crossing approach, causing traffic to be disrupted. Locals have questioned whether the recently constructed building could endure Uttarakhand's monsoon, which brings heavy rain and flooding.

Images of the destroyed bridge went viral on social media. The administration hasn't yet released an official statement about the scope or source of the damage, though. To ascertain if the damage was caused by water, structural flaws, or other causes, a technical investigation is anticipated.

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IMD Issues Orange Alert

Uttarakhand is still under a severe rain alert at the time of the occurrence. On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange advisory for heavy to very heavy rain in nine districts, alerting people to the possibility of widespread disruptions due to thunderstorms and severe rain spells.

Along with Uttarkashi, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Udham Singh Nagar, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, and Nainital, Dehradun is one of the districts covered by the orange warning. The IMD has issued a warning of heavy to extremely heavy rain in certain areas, along with thunderstorms and periods of strong precipitation.

The state government has instructed all district administrations to stay vigilant and take preventative action to reduce disruptions and guarantee public safety in light of the forecast.

On Monday, there was a lot of rain in several areas of Uttarakhand. Dangoli had the most rainfall (65 mm), followed by Berinag (41.5 mm), Ghat (41 mm), Song (40 mm), Bastia (37 mm), Haldwani (35 mm), Almora (33.5 mm), Jakholi (32 mm), and Tanakpur (28 mm), according to IMD statistics. With heavy rain expected to persist over the coming days, the damage to the newly opened bridge is likely to intensify scrutiny of infrastructure quality in the hill state, where monsoon conditions routinely put public works to the test.