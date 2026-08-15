Goa CM Pramod Sawant greeted citizens on India's 80th Independence Day, paying tribute to freedom fighters. He urged the youth to take the lead in realizing PM Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' and a drug-free, secure India.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday extended his greetings to citizens on the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, paying tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom and calling upon the youth to take forward the vision of a developed India.

Youth's Role in Building 'Viksit Bharat'

Speaking on the occasion, Sawant said that while Indians take pride in the country's independence, the responsibility of building a 'Viksit Bharat' now rests largely with the younger generation. "On the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all the citizens of India. I pay tribute to those who made sacrifices for the country's freedom, and I also acknowledge the responsibility that rests with today's youth," the Goa Chief Minister said.

Sawant said the younger generation must play a leading role in realising the vision of a developed India outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Just as we take pride in our independence, the responsibility of building a 'Viksit Bharat' lies with the younger generation," he said.

The Chief Minister said India's independence was not the end of the country's journey but the beginning of a continuing responsibility to strengthen the nation and ensure its development. "I would simply say that while India has gained independence, the vision of a developed India, championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, must now be carried forward by the youth. They must drive this progress and realise the dream of a developed India," Sawant said.

Vision for a Secure and Drug-Free India

He also spoke about the importance of creating a secure and healthy society as India moves towards its development goals.

Sawant said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned an India that is drug-free, Naxal-free and terrorism-free, and asserted that significant progress has already been made towards achieving these objectives. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned a drug-free, Naxal-free, and terrorism-free India. We have already achieved a terrorism-free and Naxal-free India; now, as we move forward to make India drug-free, we will certainly succeed in making both India and Goa drug-free," the Chief Minister said.

Sawant's remarks come as Independence Day celebrations were held across Goa and the country, with leaders paying tribute to freedom fighters and highlighting the responsibilities associated with India's development journey.

The Chief Minister has previously emphasised the Goa government's focus on tackling drug abuse, particularly among young people, as part of efforts to create a healthier society.

The emphasis on a drug-free Goa also comes amid the state's efforts to strengthen enforcement against narcotics and increase awareness among young people about the consequences of drug abuse.

The Chief Minister's Independence Day message placed the youth at the centre of India's next phase of development, linking the sacrifices of the freedom movement with the responsibility of the present generation to contribute to the country's progress.

He also called for citizens to remain committed to the nation's development and to contribute towards the broader goal of building a strong, secure and developed India.

The celebrations come as India marks the 80th anniversary of Independence, with the national ceremony being led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort in New Delhi.

At the Red Fort, Modi hoisted the National Flag and addressed the nation, outlining his vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 and highlighting the role of India's youth in achieving the country's long-term development goals.