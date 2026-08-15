Tension in Haryana's Jind after police stopped farmers and khap representatives from protesting CM Nayab Singh Saini's I-Day event in Hansi. Protesters blocked a road, demanding action in the murder of dairy operator Jeevan Kundu.

Police and Protesters Clash in Jind

Tension prevailed in Haryana's Jind district on Saturday after a confrontation between police and protesters in Hansi, with farmers and khap representatives blocking a road at Gulkani village after they were stopped from proceeding towards Hansi to protest against Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's Independence Day programme.

The protesters were attempting to enter Hansi to demonstrate against the Chief Minister's programme. However, police stopped them at Gulkani village before they could enter Hansi's limits. Following the intervention, farmers and khap representatives gathered at the spot and blocked the road.

A heavy police deployment was made in Gulkani to prevent the protesters from moving towards Hansi and to maintain law and order. The situation remained tense following the earlier confrontation between police and protesters in Hansi.

Protest Over Dairy Operator's Murder

The protest is linked to anger among farmers and khap organisations over the recent killing of dairy operator Jeevan Kundu. Farmers' unions and khap panchayats had announced plans to protest at Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's Independence Day programme in Hansi over the murder.

As a result of the protest call, the Khatakhat toll plaza was also shut on Saturday, adding to the disruption amid the demonstrations by farmers and khap groups. A mahapanchayat of khap panchayats and farmers' unions had announced a protest at the Chief Minister's Independence Day event.

The mahapanchayat had demanded action against all those accused in the killing of Jeevan Kundu, a dairy operator from Surya Nagar. Kundu was allegedly attacked by a group of men with sticks on August 4 and later died during treatment. The murder has triggered anger among sections of farmers and khap organisations, who have raised questions over law and order and demanded strict action against everyone involved in the killing.

BJP MLA Condemns Killing

BJP MLA Devender Chaturbhuj Attri condemned the murder and expressed condolences to the victim's family. He also criticised what he described as misleading information being circulated on social media. "First of all, I strongly condemn this heinous murder that has taken place, and I express my condolences to the victim's family," Attri said.

He added, "I want to tell social media influencers that the misleading propaganda being spread is completely false and baseless. A criminal is a criminal; it has nothing to do with his family, village, or relatives." The MLA's remarks came amid the ongoing protests and debate surrounding the murder case. He stressed that the actions of an accused should not be linked to their family, village or relatives.

Escalation and Security Measures

Meanwhile, the protesters attempted to reach Hansi on Saturday, when the Chief Minister's Independence Day programme was scheduled. Police stopped them at Gulkani before they could enter Hansi, leading to a standoff between the two sides.

Following the stoppage, farmers and khap representatives blocked the road at Gulkani. Security personnel were deployed in large numbers in the area as authorities sought to prevent the protesters from proceeding further.

Police remained deployed at Gulkani and continued to monitor the situation as the protesters pressed their demands. Authorities were also focused on preventing the confrontation from escalating and ensuring that the Chief Minister's programme and other Independence Day events proceeded without disruption.

The closure of the Khatakhat toll plaza and the road blockade at Gulkani marked a significant escalation in the protest activity. The latest developments mark a fresh phase in the protests announced by farmers and khap organisations over the dairy operator's murder, with the groups choosing the Chief Minister's Independence Day programme in Hansi as a venue to press their demands. (ANI)