NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo accused the AAP government in Punjab of 'governmental treason', alleging that Independence Day was not celebrated in schools and panchayats in villages along the Pakistan border, with no flag hoisting or national anthem.

NHRC Member Accuses AAP of 'Governmental Treason' in Punjab

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo on Saturday in a scathing attack at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claiming that neither has Independence Day been celebrated in the schools and panchayats located in border villages adjacent to Pakistan nor has the tricolour been hoisted, adding that even the national anthem has not been sung there.

In an X post, he targeted AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, saying that the country will not tolerate such disrespect to Mother India. "This is governmental treason!! In the villages adjacent to the Pakistan border in Punjab, neither Independence Day has been celebrated in the schools nor has the tricolour been hoisted. Not just in schools, but in panchayats too, national festivals are being disrespected; even the national anthem has not been sung. This anarchy by @ArvindKejriwal and @BhagwantMann and the insult to Mother India will not be tolerated. The strictest action will be taken," he said.

80th Independence Day Celebrations Across India

Meanwhile, the 80th Independence Day celebrations were held across the country with the national ceremony at the Red Fort in New Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the Tricolour and addressed the nation.

The Prime Minister's Independence Day address focused on India's development journey and the goal of building a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, with emphasis on self-reliance, youth, technology, infrastructure, reforms and national security.

This year's celebrations also carry special significance as India marks 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. The National Song was rendered at the Red Fort ceremony as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

Across the states, the flag-hoisting ceremonies served as a reminder of the sacrifices made during India's freedom struggle and the country's continuing journey towards development and progress.

From Gujarat and Haryana to Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Assam, the participation of state leaders in the celebrations reflected the nationwide spirit of Independence Day, with the Tricolour flying at official venues and public institutions across the country.

The celebrations also highlighted the role of citizens and young people in carrying forward the values associated with India's freedom struggle and contributing towards the country's future development. (ANI)