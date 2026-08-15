Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay delivered a clear Independence Day message calling for public support. Ministers praised his speech on unity beyond caste and religion, anti-corruption measures, and protecting state rights from the Centre's overreach.

Tamil Nadu Minister Marie Wilson on Saturday said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay delivered a clear message in his Independence Day speech and called on people to stand with his government.

The remarks came after Vijay hoisted the Tricolour at the state Secretariat in Chennai and delivered his Independence Day address.

Ministers laud CM Vijay's Independence Day address

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Wilson said, "He was clear and he wants people to stand with him and it's a clear message."

Vijay's father Chandrasekhar said, "It is the happiest moment. His target is to give good governance. By the next Independence Day, he will fulfil it. It is a proud moment for me."

State Minister for Water Resources Anand said, "I am very happy. I wish a Happy Independence Day to the people of Tamil Nadu."

State Minister for Social Justice Vanniarasu said, "As the CM rightly said, when people came together in one voice, without caste and religion, we achieved freedom. As Ambedkar said, caste still prevails, and that is what the CM highlighted -- the need for people's unity without caste and religion."

On the state government's approach towards the Centre, he said, "We don't have a problem supporting the Union Government for the growth of the states."

Vanniarasu added, "Day after tomorrow, our TVK's Tamil Desiya conference will be held."

Targeting the Centre, he said, "The Union Government is trying to make this country one Hindu Rashtra and one Hindi-language nation. Ambedkar was against that, and we will conduct the Tamil Desiya conference through our party, which is against the Hindu Rashtra ideology."

State Minister for Fisheries A Srinath said, "It is a proud and honourable moment. This 80th Independence Day means a lot to me because our CM hoisted the flag."

State Minister Arun Raj said, "We have got real freedom now on the administration side. It is truly a historic moment for all of us."

He added, "Whenever state rights and things are threatened, definitely, TVK will oppose it."

'True freedom is when caste barriers break': CM Vijay

Meanwhile, addressing the Independence Day celebrations, Vijay said, "When people realise that they are being treated like slaves, a sense of unity emerges among them. Everyone begins to come together. Caste barriers will break down, and when caste and religious differences disappear and everyone comes together, that is true freedom."

Speaking about his government's priorities, Vijay said, "It is our duty to protect Tamil Nadu from bribery and corruption. That is what our government is working towards. I sincerely thank everyone for giving me the opportunity to hoist the national flag on the 80th Independence Day at this 376-year-old fort and deliver the Independence Day message."(ANI)

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