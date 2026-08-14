Union Minister Manohar Lal inaugurated a Har Ghar Tiranga kiosk at New Delhi's India Habitat Centre. The event, organised by HUDCO, is part of a nationwide campaign. The minister urged citizens, especially youth, to participate and hoist the flag.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Power, Manohar Lal, inaugurated the Har Ghar Tiranga kiosk at the India Habitat Centre (IHC), New Delhi, as part of the nationwide Har Ghar Tiranga campaign being observed from 9th to 17th August 2026 under the aegis of the Government of India.

According to a press release, the event, organised by Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO), a Navratna NBFC-IFC under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), was marked by patriotic fervour and enthusiasm. The Inauguration took place in the presence of Sanjay Kulshrestha, CMD, HUDCO, Prof K G Suresh, Director, IHC, Dr Vibha Dhawan, Director General, TERI, officials of HUDCO and IHC, representatives from various organisations located in the India Habitat Centre and schoolchildren.

Minister's Address to Citizens

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister called upon citizens to participate wholeheartedly in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and proudly hoist the National Flag at their homes. Interacting with the children, Manohar Lal highlighted that the Tiranga is far more than a national symbol; it represents India's hard-earned freedom, unity, identity, dignity and the collective aspirations of its people.

Message to the Youth

Addressing the youth, the Minister urged that they should appreciate the cost of independence that has been secured with many sacrifices and urged them to carry forward the national values and make the campaign a personal expression of patriotism, the press release stated.

HUDCO's Role and Contribution

According to the press release the minister appreciated HUDCO's initiative to take the campaign to citizens through its offices and outreach activities, and encouraged greater public participation in making the campaign a nationwide celebration of national unity, pride and collective responsibility.

As part of its commitment to contribute meaningfully to the national campaign, HUDCO will distribute over 5,000 National Flags through its kiosk at India Habitat Centre (IHC), as well as through its Regional Offices across the country.

Patriotic Atmosphere and Festivities

The press release further stated that the venue was adorned in the tricolour, creating an atmosphere of patriotism and festivity. Selfie points themed around the National Flag were also set up, encouraging participants to capture and share their patriotic moments under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Adding to the festive spirit, children from the Habitat Learning Centre presented a soulful rendition of Vande Mataram, following which the Minister distributed National Flags among the children, inspiring them to participate in the campaign with pride and enthusiasm.

People across age groups participated with great enthusiasm and proudly posed with the National Flag, expressing their joy and pride in being part of a campaign that celebrates the spirit of oneness, patriotism and national pride, the press release said. (ANI)