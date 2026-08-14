Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to Partition victims in Haridwar. He called the 1947 event a division of lives and dreams, blaming the 'hunger for power among the then Congress leadership' for the tragic chapter in India's history.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday paid tribute to victims of Partition in 1947 on the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day at an event held in Haridwar.

The Chief Minister said that the line drawn across the heart of India was not merely a division of geography, but a partition of the lives, identities and dreams of millions of people, according to a release.

The pain of displacement and the horrors witnessed during that period are difficult to put into words, he said, adding that the nation can never forget such a tragic chapter in its history.

CM Dhami blames Congress for Partition

The Chief Minister alleged that "hunger for power among the then Congress leadership and the political ambitions of one family pushed the country" towards Partition.

"Millions suffered its consequences, and generations continued to pay the price", he said, adding that remembering those decisions on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is essential so that lessons can be drawn from history and the resolve to give the highest priority to the unity, integrity and social harmony of the country can be strengthened.

About Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

On August 14, India observes 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' to pay tribute to those who lost their lives and were displaced during the country's partition in 1947.

The partition caused one of the largest migrations in human history, affecting about 20 million people. Millions of families had to abandon their ancestral villages, towns, and cities and were forced to find a new life as refugees. (ANI)