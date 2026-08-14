A shocking video from a Tamil Nadu school has gone viral, showing students drinking alcohol right inside their classroom. The incident, which took place in Kanyakumari district, has led to the school principal being transferred.

A huge controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu after a video of students drinking alcohol inside a classroom went viral on social media. The incident happened at the Thuckalay Government Higher Secondary School in Kanyakumari district. Following the uproar, the school's principal has been transferred.

Reports say the incident took place after special coaching classes for exams. The video, shot on Saturday, August 1, clearly shows students in their school uniforms drinking alcohol inside a classroom. You can also hear them talking about the liquor and other things they brought from outside. Another student apparently filmed the whole thing, which later spread like wildfire online.

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After the video surfaced, the school's principal, Pramila Evangeline, was immediately transferred to the Vadasery Government Higher Secondary School in Nagercoil. The Kanyakumari Collector has also ordered a full-fledged investigation into the matter.

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The Collector has asked officials to find out a few key things: when exactly the video was shot, if the people in it are actually students of that school, how they managed to sneak alcohol onto the campus, and if there was any failure in supervision by the teachers or school authorities.