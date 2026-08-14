Telangana BJP chief N Ramchander Rao said NALSAR students can protest but dragging the CJI's name into the row is unfortunate. The CJI also objected to BCI's circulars against the students, leading to the BCI withdrawing its direction.

'Unfortunate to Drag CJI's Name': BJP

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Friday said NALSAR students have the right to protest, dissent, and debate on issues they may disagree with, while expressing concern over the name of the Chief Justice of India being dragged into the controversy involving the students. "The issue of NALSAR students has now taken a very different turn, and it is very unfortunate that the name of the Chief Justice of India is being dragged into the entire controversy. The students in this country have every right to protest, to dissent, to debate any issues with which they may not agree. NALSAR is a premier law institute, where the students who pass out of the university have to join the legal fraternity, legal family, and the Chief Justice of India is the legal head. That is, he is the supreme authority of the entire legal institution... Whatever the Bar Council of India has written to the NALSAR with regard to the registration and enrollment of the students has been withdrawn..." Telangana BJP chief told ANI.

"The students are advised that they should not object to the CJI attending the convocation because any remark made by any judge, if it is not covered in the judgment, should not be objected to..." he added.

CJI Questions BCI's Authority

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Friday objected to the Bar Council of India's (BCI) circulars against NALSAR University of Law students over their objections to his proposed participation as chief guest at the university's convocation. The CJI questioned the BCI's authority to intervene in what he described as a dialogue between him and the students. "BCI has nothing to do with this. We are with you. Students have written a letter to me. It's a dialogue between students and me. Who are they to unnecessarily issue a circular?" the CJI said.

The remarks came as the bench of CJI Surya Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a plea filed by NALSAR students challenging the two BCI circulars issued on Thursday. The Court issued notice to the BCI and sought its response to the plea.

BCI Withdraws Circular

The BCI subsequently withdrew the enrolment direction within hours, saying its deliberations showed that the vast majority of the 2026 graduates were innocent and had not intended to participate in any move to disrespect the CJI. It retained the possibility of further action based on the Vice-Chancellor's report. (ANI)