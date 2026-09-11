A bag seller from Kota, Rajasthan, was left stranded after a group allegedly refused to pay for a bulk order, taking only a fraction of the stock. A viral video shows the seller crying while trying to sell his remaining inventory on the pavement, highlighting the financial risks faced by small vendors.

In a heartbreaking video, a bag seller from Rajasthan’s Kota has been left completely stranded after a group allegedly refused to pay for their bulk order, taking only a fraction of the stock and leaving him high and dry.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a bag seller was seen crying while trying to sell his remaining inventory directly on the pavement. A few police officials were also present at the spot as the seller appealed for help after the alleged payment dispute left him with unsold stock.

The incident has shed light on the immense vulnerability of independent local vendors who face heavy financial risks when large orders fall through. Kota’s bag seller’s predicament after the alleged payment dispute has raised questions over the risks faced by small vendors when dealing with large bulk orders.

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Kota Bag Seller’s Heartbreaking Plea Goes Viral

Kota bag seller was forced to sell his stock on the roadside after a group from Rajasthan’s Kota allegedly refused to buy the entire stock after a bulk order was abruptly cancelled and left unpaid by a group of buyers.

A Kota group reportedly placed an order for a large quantity of bags from the seller as part of a bulk purchase, but allegedly took a portion of the stock and left him without making the entire payment, leaving the vendor with a substantial amount of unsold inventory. Despite his efforts to resolve the payment issue, the seller was left with no choice but to take the remaining bags to the roadside and try to sell them directly to customers.

In a viral video, a bag seller was seen weeping bitterly on the road, pleading to passersby to purchase his goods while recounting how the broken agreement had drained his savings and left him helpless on the street.

The entire incident has captured the vulnerability and financial risks faced by small-scale sellers when bulk orders are cancelled or payments are not made as agreed, leaving them to bear the burden of unsold stock and losses.

No Action Against Kota Group

The group has reportedly been identified as the Kota Tent Association, whose representatives had placed the large-scale order before allegedly walking away from the remaining balance and leaving the vendor stranded with massive overhead costs.

Despite a severe financial setback, the vendor didn’t file a formal complaint with local police and thus, no First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against the group, which reportedly means no formal criminal case has been registered over the alleged payment dispute so far. However, the vendor was threatened by the organisers over his attempts to recover the outstanding payment.

It was reported that the Kota Tent Association would withhold his remaining payment if the bag seller continued to press for the outstanding amount. However, there has been no official statement from the association regarding these allegations yet.

Netizens across social media platforms are heavily tagging the local authorities to take appropriate action against the Kota group for their alleged mistreatment, demanding a thorough investigation into the payment dispute and immediate support for the distressed vendor.

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