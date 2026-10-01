A viral video of a woman tying her saree to a stopped train engine while dancing on railway tracks has sparked widespread outrage online. Social media users are heavily criticizing the dangerous stunt, highlighting the growing trend of people risking their safety for views and likes.

People are upset about a video of a woman dancing next to a stopped train because the woman can be seen tying the pallu of her saree to the engine while making a social media reel. The clip, which has been widely circulated online, shows the woman dressed in a saree and sunglasses standing on railway tracks before attaching the loose end of her saree to the halted train. Then she takes a step forward, lip-syncing to a song, and repeatedly points to the train while dancing. It looks like the performance is an attempt to reenact a love scene from a Bollywood movie for the camera.

The video has drawn criticism from social media users, with several questioning the decision to film so close to a train and on railway tracks. The caption accompanying the clip also criticised the growing race for likes and views, arguing that people are increasingly taking risks and ignoring basic responsibility while creating social media content.

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The unusual nature of the reel quickly attracted attention online. Users questioned why someone would choose railway tracks as a backdrop for a social media performance and raised concerns about the potential danger involved. Someone wrote, "Please look into this video and do what needs to be done."

Others were sceptical about the trend of making social media clips with more and more exciting scenes, especially when these videos are shot in places where people's safety might be at risk.

The video has also brought up a bigger issue: how railway property can be used for social media content. Concerns like these have been made before about clips that showed dances, stunts, and other activities being filmed on train stations, inside coaches, and close to the tracks.

The video that went popular seems to show a train that isn't moving, but standing on railway tracks or filming near railway equipment can still be dangerous.

People have been warned many times by railway officials not to cross tracks or do anything else that could put their own or other people's safety at risk. Once again, the latest video has made people on social media wonder how far people are willing to go to get views and conversation, and if taking risks to make a popular reel is worth it.