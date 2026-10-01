The Uttar Pradesh BJP has restructured its SC, ST, and Minority Morchas. Anas Sajid Usmani has been appointed the state president of the Minority Morcha. New office-bearers and regional heads have also been announced for the SC and ST wings.

In a significant organisational restructuring, the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced newly constituted state bodies and office-bearers for its key frontal wings, including the Scheduled Caste (SC) Morcha, Scheduled Tribe (ST) Morcha, and the Minority Morcha, with the formal approval of state party president Pankaj Chaudhary.

As part of the key appointments, Anas Sajid Usmani was named the State President of the UP BJP Minority Morcha (Alpasankhyak Morcha), an announcement made and cleared directly by state BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary.

New Leadership for SC Morcha

For the Scheduled Caste Morcha (Anusuchit Morcha), state president Ashok Rawat released the comprehensive list of newly appointed office-bearers following approval from the state leadership. Under the reconstituted structure, the panel of 12 vice-presidents includes Anup Valmiki, Ashok Sonkar, Babulal Bhanwra, Charan Singh Lisari, and Bhagwati Prasad, among others. The SC Morcha state unit has also appointed four state general secretaries—Purnendu Pasi, Alok Kumar, Kamlesh Jatav, and Pardeshi Ravidas—along with 12 state secretaries. The list further finalised key responsibilities across the treasurer, office administration, media, social media, and research wings to ensure streamlined organisational functioning.

Regional Presidents of SC Morcha Appointed

To manage district and constituency-level mobilisation, the party also declared regional presidents of the SC Morcha across the state's six administrative divisions, naming Ankit Kumar for Western UP, Vishal Balmiki for Braj, Nalin Shrivas for Kanpur, Arun Rawat for Awadh, Shailesh Ram for Kashi, and Vijay Sonkar for Gorakhpur.

ST Morcha State Committee Reconstituted

Simultaneously, the BJP declared the full state committee for the Scheduled Tribe Morcha (Anusuchit Janjati Morcha), issued by its state president Shiv Kumar Gond with the state party chief's consent. The ST wing features 12 state vice-presidents, including Jayprakash Shah, Munna Kharwar, Radheshyam Gond, Santod Gond, Rajendra Puniya, Shyambihari Gond, four state general secretaries, 11 state secretaries, and respective departmental in-charges.

Regional Heads for ST Morcha Named

Regional ST Morcha heads named for the six zones include Pramod Meena for Western UP, Amit Nihar for Braj, Ram Babu Nihar for Kanpur, Dhani Ram Tharu for Awadh, Nageshwar Gond for Kashi, and Senapati Gond for Gorakhpur. (ANI)