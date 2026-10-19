A tense moment unfolded at Delhi's Jama Masjid Metro Station when an NRI man tried to flee after a baggage scan flagged a suspicious object. Alert CISF personnel caught him, finding an unidentified semi-solid substance concealed in his undergarments.

In what was a high-tension moment caught on camera, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel stationed at Delhi's Jama Masjid Metro Station chased down an NRI man who attempted to flee following a baggage screening alert on Sunday, October 18.

In a video posted by CISF on its X handle (formerly Twitter), an NRI suspect can be seen bypassing security protocols and running toward the exit gates after a baggage scan flagged an alarming anomaly. The alert CISF personnel immediately followed the man and intercepted him before he could escape from the premises.

The timely chasing down of the suspect, who claimed to be a resident of Kuala Lumpur, highlighted the high level of vigilance maintained by security forces across the Delhi Metro rail network.

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The 27-Second Drama Captured on Camera

Jama Masjid Metro Station is located in Old Delhi and serves as a key transit hub along the Delhi Metro network's Violet Line. This metro station connects major commercial hubs and tourist landmarks, making high-level security screening essential at all times.

However, the calm of the transit station was shattered when an X-ray Baggage Inspection System (XBIS) flagged a suspicious, dense object in the passenger’s bag. Sensing that the screening team had identified the anomaly, the suspect made a desperate attempt to break away and head for the exit.

In 27-second CCTV footage shared by CISF on its X handle, the man was seen talking on a phone before attempting to slip via an escalator to the exit course. Anticipating his movement, the CISF Jawan kept a close watch on him and ran up the adjacent stairs, outpacing him to cut off his escape route and successfully pinning him down near the exit gates.

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Following the dramatic interception, a physical check of the passenger revealed an unidentified semi-solid substance carefully concealed within a stitched portion of his undergarments. Since the body scanning system had flagged the anomaly during preliminary checks, security personnel wasted no time in executing the takedown.

The suspect, who is reportedly from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia as an NRI citizen, was subsequently handed over to the local police for detailed interrogation and forensic analysis to determine the exact nature and origin of the substance.

CISF Personnel's Quick Response At Delhi Metro Station Draws Applause

CISF personnel's quick response to catch the fleeing passenger at Jama Masjid Metro Station has drawn widespread praise on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with users and netizens commending the jawan's alertness, presence of mind, and swift action.

Taking to their X handles, many users congratulated the CISF team for its vigilance and quick response, with several praising the jawan's alertness even while he was engaged in another conversation. Others called for the personnel to be rewarded for their prompt and quick action.

Another section of netizens praised the CISF jawan's fitness and quick reflexes, particularly how he took the stairs and managed to intercept the fleeing passenger near the exit. Several users also highlighted the importance of situational awareness and vigilance, applauding the personnel for acting swiftly after the screening alert.

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According to reports, the suspect was handed over to the local police along with his belongings and the unidentified semi-solid substance for further investigation.

The nature of the substance and the circumstances surrounding its concealment remain unclear, with authorities yet to determine what it was.

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