Jana Sena's Kiran Royal accused the YSRCP of demolishing a new Rs 4.75 crore road in Tirupati out of political fear. Meanwhile, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan has ordered officials to file non-bailable charges against a YSRCP leader for the act.

Jana Sena Slams YSRCP Over Road Demolition

Jana Sena Tirupati in-charge Kiran Royal on Monday strongly criticised the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), alleging that a road constructed at a cost of Rs 4.75 crore was demolished in the middle of the night out of fear of electoral defeat.

Speaking to ANI, Royal alleged that demolishing a road built for public use reflected the arrogance of YSRCP leaders. He said the destruction was carried out because they could not tolerate the development works undertaken by the coalition government.

'Act Worse Than Murder'

Kiran Royal dismissed the YSRCP's fact-check claim that the road was constructed on private land as false. He described the destruction of a road used by the public as an act worse than murder. He urged the Superintendent of Police to register cases under non-bailable sections against those responsible, demanding their immediate arrest and strict action.

Political Attack on YS Jagan

Taking a dig at YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over his earlier statements on unanimous electoral victories, Kiran Royal questioned what explanation Jagan had now. He also asked whether Jagan would take action over unanimous victories in the constituencies of former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy.

In a sharp political attack, Kiran Royal remarked that the “tail of the Pulivendula tiger has been cut off” and claimed that the coalition had gained control of the YSRCP stronghold. He also made a sarcastic remark about Jagan's statements, questioning whom he would suspend next.

Pawan Kalyan Orders Strict Action

Simultaneously, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has also directed officials to file non-bailable charges against a YSRCP leader and an accomplice for deliberately damaging public infrastructure.

The duo allegedly ploughed a 100-metre segment of a newly laid road connecting Ananthasamudram and Papakkagaripalle in Tirupati district using a tractor.

Completed just a week earlier under the ‘Palle Panduga 3.0’ initiative at Rs 4.75 crore, the road's destruction was termed an unforgivable offence by Kalyan. He ordered the invocation of the Revenue Recovery Act to recover repair costs from the culprits, the public disclosure of their identities, and their immediate arrest.